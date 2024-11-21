Smriti Irani Leads GJEPC Session On Empowering Women Entrepreneurs In Gem & Jewellery Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21th November: The Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) organised a session titled "Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Business of Gem & Jewellery Exports" at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Club of India in New Delhi on 19th November. The event highlighted the critical role of women in driving innovation and growth in the gem and jewellery sector.



Former Union Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani was the Chief Guest, known for her advocacy for women's empowerment, Smt. Irani shared her vision for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women entrepreneurs in the industry.



Prominent GJEPC members in attendance included Shri Ashok Seth, North Region Chairman; Shri Anil Sankhwal, Convener, Studded Jewellery Panel; Shri Shaunak Parikh, Convener, Banking Insurance & Taxation; Ms. Renu Sharma, Member Studded Jewellery Panel, GJEPC and Shri Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director.



Smt. Irani said, "Women in the gem and jewellery industry possess immense potential, and GJEPC is well-positioned to recognise and nurture women's talent based on their capabilities. From emerging designers targeting export markets to retail entrepreneurs in tiered cities, the industry must implement targeted strategies to nurture talent. Initiatives such as exposure to emerging markets, access to financial resources, and partnerships with business schools can empower women to excel in this sector. By unlocking their potential, we not only uplift individuals but elevate the entire industry."



Smt. Irani encouraged Council to focus on research and data collection to enable targeted interventions that benefit women in the gem and jewellery industry. She emphasized the need for collaboration with academic institutions, such as design and business schools, to attract more women into the sector. She also highlighted the importance of training women to navigate both domestic and international transactions, enhancing their global competitiveness. Smt. Irani underscored the significance of women being well-informed, strategic, and competitive in their entrepreneurial pursuits to thrive in this dynamic industry.



Renu Sharma, Member, Studded Jewellery Panel, GJEPC said, "Women bring unparalleled creativity and strength to the jewellery industry, and empowering them with opportunities and support will unlock the true potential of this vibrant sector."



Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director of GJEPC, briefed the audience on the initiatives undertaken by the Council to empower women entrepreneurs. He highlighted that GJEPC allocates dedicated spaces exclusively for women entrepreneurs and designers at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS), the world's second-largest gem and jewellery exhibition. Additionally, exhibition stalls are provided at discounted rates to companies led exclusively by women entrepreneurs, demonstrating GJEPC's commitment to fostering inclusivity and opportunities for women in the industry.



The session concluded with an active and engaging interaction between aspiring women entrepreneurs and GJEPC representatives. Participants discussed the challenges they face in exporting gems and jewellery, such as limited access to resources and financial constraints. GJEPC briefed them on various ways to navigate these challenges and assured them of continued support in addressing any future issues, reaffirming its commitment to empowering women in the industry.

