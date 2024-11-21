Umerov Discusses Deepening Cooperation Within Victory Plan With Danish Mps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and members of Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark discussed enhancing cooperation within the framework of the Victory Plan.

Umerov shared this information on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Expressed appreciation for the successful implementation of the Danish model of investments in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex. We discussed the potential to expand this cooperation, ranging from the procurement of foreign weapons to the establishment of joint ventures for the production of equipment and ammunition," noted Ukraine's Defense Minister.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan, emphasizing that it is critically important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to NATO and become a full-fledged member of the EU.

Umerov stressed that the coalition of authoritarian countries, led by Russia, must face a decisive response from the free world, aggressor must be compelled to seek peace. To achieve this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the capability to strike the enemy's military facilities.

"Special attention was given to deepening cooperation with Denmark and other Scandinavian countries within the framework of the Victory Plan. This includes training and equipping our units, developing the defense industry, and sharing technologies and experiences," the minister added.

