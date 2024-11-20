Jordan Plays Kuwait In World Cup Qualifier

Germany’s midfielder #07 Kai Havertz scores his team’s third goal during the UEFA Nations League football match between Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Freiburg, on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan plays Kuwait in an away match Tuesday evening in Round 3/Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

Last Thursday, Jordan tied Iraq 0-0 in Basra and now hopes to beat Kuwait, now fifth in the group with a winless record, to boost the team's chances of securing early qualification from the group.

Jordan's Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami told the pre match press his team“expected a tough match”, underlining the encounter set for 9:15pm was vital and that the national squad needed to come back home with a win.

Sellami said drawing against Kuwait 1-1 in the first encounter had made their task tougher, therefore“Jordan afford losing any points at this stage”.

Jordan has a chance to make history and reach the World Cup for the first time, after FIFA expanded the format to include 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 World Cup edition.

Currently, 18 Asian nations are playing in three groups in home and away format with the top two from each group advancing directly to the World Cup while the rest will play Round 4 in two groups with group leaders advancing and a possible ninth team advancing through intercontinental play-offs.

The Kingdom's team seems to be having a rough ride after a change to coaching staff in summer.

Now coach Sellami has to contend with having a coherent lineup and keep up a steady overall performance so as not to leave qualification undetermined.

The national team, dubbed“Al Nashama” has had to overcome a string of injuries, with Montpellier striker Mousa Ta'mari making a return but still not in top form to an ankle injury.

Similarly, Yazan Nu'eimat had recent rib and wrist injuries.

Now the Kuwait match will miss Ali Alwan also with an ankle injury while Noor Rawabdeh is out after surgery for an injury sustained during his club's Malaysian league match in addition to Aref Haj.

Jordan is now second in the group after they held Kuwait 1-1, beat Palestine 3-1, lost 2-0 to South Korea before beating Oman 4-0.

In other matches, Oman beat Palestine 1-0, South Korea beat Kuwait 3-1, Palestine held South Korea 0-0 and Kuwait 2-2, Iraq beat Oman and Palestine 1-0, South Korea beat Oman 3-1 and Iraq 3-2, while Oman upset Kuwait 4-0.

It is the 7th time for Jordan in World Cup qualifiers since 1986 with Jordan reaching Round 3 twice.

In 2014, they advanced to play then FIFA 6th ranked Uruguay in an intercontinental qualifying tie before exiting.

Earlier this year, Jordan reached the Asian Cup final, in their fifth time at the Asian Cup since 1972.

Their previous best past performance was reaching the quarterfinals twice in 2004 and in 2011.

Jordan exited the group stages in 2015 and in 2019 they made it to the Round of 16.