Cambodia's Parliament Approved Prak Sokhonn As New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Nov 21 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia's National Assembly, yesterday, approved the appointment of Former Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Prak Sokhonn, as a deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Sokhonn, 70, replaced Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, who remains a deputy prime minister.

A total of 112 lawmakers in attendance, including Prime Minister Hun Manet, unanimously gave their vote of confidence to Sokhonn. National Assembly President, Khuon Sudary, announced the result of the vote.

Speaking before the session, Hun Manet said, the minor reshuffle was to promote more efficient implementation of Cambodia's foreign policy, based on the principle of independence and international laws, in order to protect the kingdom's core interests.

He said, it is essential to pay attention to maintaining and enhancing traditional relations, solidarity and multi-sectoral cooperation with countries and key partners in the region, and the world for mutual benefits.

Hun Manet added that, the country“will continue to join more actively with the world, for the cause of peace and stability, as well as, to address global challenging issues.”

Sokhonn first held the position of Foreign Minister from 2016 to 2023. It was the second minor cabinet reshuffle since Hun Manet took office in Aug last year, for a five-year term.

In Sept this year, the National Assembly approved the appointments of Minister of Tourism, Sok Soken, as the Minister of Inspection, and Minister of Inspection, Huot Hak, as the Minister of Tourism.– NNN-AKP