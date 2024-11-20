DUBAI DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMY AND TOURISM AND DUBAI SPORTS COUNCIL PARTNER WITH PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE TO POSITION DUBAI AS A GLOBAL HUB FOR MMA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Road to Dubai Champion Series

Groundbreaking multi-year partnership includes Professional Fighters League (PFL) staging major annual global MMA events dubbed "Road to Dubai" and developing future UAE champion fighters

Dubai's first Champions Series World Title event will be held Saturday, January 25 at Coca-Cola Arena, headlined by undefeated Bellator Lightweight World Champion, Dagestan's Usman Nurmagomedov versus rising Irish contender Paul Hughes

Media Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai is set to host the Champions Series World Title event, following the signing of a groundbreaking multi-year partnership between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena, located in Dubai's City Walk and is headlined by the returning "Pride of Dagestan," undefeated Bellator Lightweight World Champion, Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0). He will look to defend his title against Ireland's Paul "Big News" Hughes (13-1) who is coming off the biggest victory of his MMA career at PFL "Battle of the Giants" after defeating AJ McKee.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will see MMA world champions and the sport's biggest stars from the PFL compete in title fights as Dubai becomes a marquee destination for the best of MMA. All other Champions Series events will now be co-branded as "Road to Dubai", as each show culminates to the finale set in the new fight capital. As part of the PFL's commitment to developing the sport of MMA in Dubai, rising Emirati star fighters will now have a pathway to become future PFL Champions.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council , said: "We are pleased to cooperate with the Department of Economy & Tourism and the Professional Fighters league to attract and develop talented athletes in martial arts. This agreement will be the beginning of creating a new generation of champions in sports who will raise the UAE's flag in various international forums, through launching various training programmes and forming an Emirati martial arts team to bring them up to a standard of participation at international championships."

"Through this agreement,

Dubai Sports Council will provide all means of support to ensure the success of the first-of-its-kind International Martial Arts Championship Series (Road to Dubai) in the Middle East, which represents a qualitative addition to the list of international sporting events and enhances sports tourism," he added.

"This championship aims to attract a large number of young people, and will receive wide attention from the public and local and international media, as organizing this international championship contributes to enhancing diversity in sports and enriching the list of rich sporting events hosted by Dubai throughout the year. This championship will be a successful model of cooperation and integration between various sectors with the aim of enhancing the quality of life among all members of society and consolidating Dubai's position as a global destination for sports," His Excellency Saeed Hareb stressed.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of DET , commented: "We are delighted to partner with Dubai Sports Council and the Professional Fighters League to elevate Dubai as a global hub for mixed martial arts. This significant partnership is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai's status as a leading global city for business and leisure, and is a testament to Dubai's commitment to providing incredible experiences for both athletes and fans. We have no doubt that this partnership will be a knockout success. With the Champions Series finale in Dubai poised to draw international attention, we also look forward to showcasing the energy, diversity, excitement and exceptional hospitality that our city has to offer. Furthermore, this action-packed series will keep our city at the forefront of combat sports, helping to attract visitors from around the world who equally seek unrivalled sporting entertainment and destination experiences."

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to be the first organisation to launch major global MMA events in Dubai," said PFL Chief Executive Officer Pete Murray. "We are excited to partner with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council to stage annual mega events in the city of gold and develop the next generation of UAE champion fighters."

"I am always excited to challenge myself against the best athletes and I view Paul Hughes as a worthy opponent," Usman Nurmagomedov said . "I'm proud to be the first MMA main event in Dubai history."

"The championship has always been in my plans, and now it's coming to fruition in January when I face Usman," Paul Hughes said . "I respect what he brings to the table and I am not discrediting him, but I know I will leave Dubai on January 25 as the new champion."

PFL is the only organisation in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The PFL roster boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

The PFL Championships for the 2024 PFL Global Season and PFL MENA's first-ever season, take place on Friday, November 29 at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be available live in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Ticket Info

Fans can register for the pre-sale to exclusively buy tickets on Thursday, 21 November at 8:00 am GST. Registration will close on Friday, 22 November at 7:00 am GST. The pre-sale will be available exclusively for registered fans on Friday, 22 November starting at 9:00 am GST, before the general sale on Friday, 22 November at 2:00 pm GST.

Register early to secure your spot for this thrilling event at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai's Home of Sports and Live Entertainment.

What: Champions Series

When: 25 January 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

SOURCE Professional Fighters League

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED