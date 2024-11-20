(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vladimir signals willingness to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire with Donald Trump. The Russian leader, however, sets firm conditions for any potential agreement.



Putin rejects major territorial concessions and demands Ukraine abandon aspirations. Trump's return to the White House coincides with Russia's strengthened position in Ukraine.



Moscow now controls an area comparable to Virginia. Russian forces advance at their fastest pace since the 2022 invasion's early days.



Kremlin sources suggest Putin might agree to freeze the conflict along current front lines. Negotiations could focus on the precise division of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.



Russia claims these areas as its own but controls only 70-80% of the territory. Putin insists any ceasefire must reflect "realities on the ground."







He expresses concern about temporary truces allowing Western powers to rearm Ukraine. The Russian leader emphasizes the importance of Ukraine 's neutrality for good neighborly relations.

Escalation and Diplomacy Challenges

Recent developments complicate the diplomatic landscape. Biden's decision to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles raises tensions. Kiev's use of these missiles to strike Russian territory marks a significant escalation.



Trump positions himself as a potential peace broker. His spokesman claims Trump can bring both sides to the negotiating table. The former president's exact plan remains unclear, leaving room for speculation.



Ukrainian President Zelensky maintains a firm stance against territorial concessions. He vows to expel all Russian forces from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders. U.S. military officials view this goal as highly ambitious.



Putin's conditions include Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO aspirations. He also seeks to limit Ukraine's military size and protect Russian language speakers.



These demands reflect long-standing Russian concerns about Western influence. The situation remains fluid, with both sides entrenched in their positions.



Any potential agreement faces significant hurdles. The conflict's resolution requires careful navigation of complex geopolitical interests.

MENAFN20112024007421016031ID1108908286