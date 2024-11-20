Flyers To Get Relief? Govt Directs Airlines To Timely Inform Passengers About Delays, Cancel Flights If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With winter around the corner, Civil K Rammohan Naidu held a review meeting on Wednesday and asked to proactively inform about flight delays. He also directed airlines to ensure check-in counters are fully staffed to help minimise disruptions.

Rammohan Naidu held a meeting with various stakeholders on fog preparednes on Wednesday. The directions were given to airlines as several flights may face disruption and delays due to dense fog and smog during winter.

| Air India passengers take bus from Jaipur after diversion of Delhi-Paris flight

On Monday, at least 15 flight were diverted more than 100 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions in Delhi. Generally, the fog season starts in early December.

| India-China direct flight, Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon?

The meeting held on Wednesday was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, senior officials from the ministry, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi airport operator DIAL and airline representatives.

"The preparations for managing visibility-related challenges this winter are moving in the right direction with good progress made in resolving the bottlenecks," the civil aviation ministry said in a release.

| Flight scare: Why hoax calls are untraceable Govt's guideline to airlines: 6 points

1. According to the release, airlines confirmed that they will adhere to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines with respect to deploying CAT II/III compliant aircraft and pilots for Delhi and other airports that could be impacted by fog.

Out of the four runways at the Delhi airport, which is also the country's busiest airport, three have CAT III ILS (Instrument Landing System) that will permit flight operations at low visibility levels.

CAT II/III compliance will allow pilots to operate aircraft at low visibility conditions.

| 'India conducts flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile': Rajnath Singh

2. Airlines were also instructed to "proactively communicate with passengers about potential delays/ cancellations due to visibility issues and to ensure that correct passenger contact information is recorded during ticket booking. The flight has to be cancelled if the delay is exceeding three hours," the release said.

3. Proper facilitation of passengers must be the priority during flight delays and cancellations. Airlines should ensure that all check-in counters at airports are fully staffed to minimise passenger inconvenience, the minister said at the meeting.

| Here's why Akshata Murthy told father Narayana Murthy to hire a private plane...

4. Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) was advised to install LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time updates on visibility conditions to passengers.

5. Besides, it has been asked to ensure increased availability of 'Follow Me' vehicles to guide aircraft during low visibility conditions.

6. While emphasising on having a passenger-centric approach, Naidu mentioned the importance of real-time coordination between Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), airlines, ground handlers and airport operators to ensure seamless operations.

(With inputs from agencies)