Season 6 Of David Meltzer's Hit Show 2 Minute Drill Premieres Friday, November 22Nd

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated sixth season of David Meltzer's acclaimed show, 2 Minute Drill, is set to premiere on Apple TV on November 22nd, 2024. The series promises to give viewers an in-depth look at how to deliver a winning pitch and make an impact with their ideas. Each episode features a remarkable lineup of thought leaders, executives, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers, all sharing their insights on what it takes to stand out and share your vision with the world.

Hosted by legendary entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer, Season 6 of 2 Minute Drill continues its tradition of delivering enlightening insights and inspiration for entrepreneurs worldwide. This season features episode partners such as Adam House, founder of House of Bricks and StartupX Academy, which offers early-stage founders the tools for long-term success; John Driscoll, founder and CEO of Naked Development, the #1 ranked US App Development Agency; and Collision, the fastest-growing tech conference in North America, which brings together Fortune 500 companies, startups, and government leaders in one place.

This season's list of judges includes an impressive roster of experts, including Forbes Riley, celebrity TV host, health and fitness expert, entrepreneur, and visionary; Jerremy Newsome, financial educator and CEO of Real Life Trading; Markus Kaulius, investor, mentor, best-selling author, speaker, and founder of Magnum Nutraceuticals; Bucky O'Neill, coach, speaker, and master facilitator; Michael DeLagrange, president and CEO of Insurance Lounge; Chris Jarvis, author of Be the Giraffe and founder of Beyond Wealth; Rhett Power, Chief Strategy Officer of the Napoleon Hill Institute; and John Assaraf, CEO of NeuroGym and best-selling author.

The Entrepreneur Showcases this season will introduce groundbreaking innovators and business leaders such as Andy Dane Carter, a visionary in real estate and business development; Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches, known for revolutionizing the food industry; Greg Lutzka, professional skateboarder and entrepreneur breaking boundaries in lifestyle and culture; Flex Lewis, a world-class athlete and entrepreneur redefining fitness and performance; and Adam Rosen, co-founder and CEO of the Email Outreach Company. These entrepreneurs, along with many more, will bring bold ideas to the stage, demonstrating creativity, resilience, and ambition.

Get ready to gain valuable insights from some of the most influential entrepreneurs of our time to level up your business and accelerate toward your goals.

