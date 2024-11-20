Air Ambulance Market To Grow By USD 6.77 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Rising Infectious Diseases, With AI Transforming Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global air ambulance market

10.05%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing participation in adventurous and recreational activities.

However,

high air ambulance service charges

high air ambulance service charges poses a challenge market players include Air charter service group ltd, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR and Co. Inc., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Inc., REVA Inc., Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., and Air Ambulance Worldwide.







Air Ambulance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Air charter service group ltd, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR and Co. Inc., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Inc., REVA Inc., Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., and Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air ambulance market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of emergencies, especially in remote locations. Aerial vehicles like helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are used for transporting patients from accident scenes to medical facilities. These vehicles are equipped with advanced medical devices such as ventilators, heart monitors, and defibrillators, ensuring optimal patient care during transit. Trained medical crews, including flight nurses and paramedics, are an essential part of air ambulance services. They provide critical care to trauma patients, heart attack victims, stroke patients, and those with chronic ailments like diabetes and cancer. Air ambulance companies offer both profit-based and non-profit services. Helicopter transport is preferred for quick response in emergencies, while fixed-wing air ambulances are used for interhospital transports. However, unexpected out-of-network bills can be a concern for patients. Modern communications technologies enable real-time coordination between medical teams, aviation operators, and hospitals. Pilots and mechanics ensure safe and efficient aircraft operations, while medical direction ensures the best possible patient care. Bad weather conditions like fog can pose challenges, but advancements in aviation technology help overcome these hurdles. Community-based services are also becoming increasingly popular, offering access to medical facilities in hard-to-reach areas.



The participation in recreational activities, such as trekking, hiking, swimming, rafting, and paragliding, has seen a significant increase worldwide. These activities attract high-value customers and contribute positively to local economies. However, the thrill and excitement of these adventures come with risks. Recreational injuries, including sprains, strains, fractures, and severe head injuries from accidental falls, are on the rise. In case of severe injuries, timely evacuation from the accident site is crucial. Air ambulances provide this essential service, ensuring swift and efficient transportation to medical facilities. The growing popularity of adventure tourism and recreational activities underscores the importance of air ambulance market.



Air ambulances provide crucial emergency medical services using aerial vehicles for transporting patients from remote locations to medical facilities during traumas, heart attacks, strokes, and other medical emergencies. Challenges include the use of advanced medical devices like ventilators, heart monitors, and defibrillators on aircraft. Patients with chronic ailments such as diabetes, heart conditions, and cancer also rely on air ambulances. However, unexpected out-of-network bills can be a concern for patients. Air ambulance companies offer helicopter transport and plane flights with modern communications technologies. Prevalent diseases like diabetes, heart conditions, cancer, and trauma require advanced medical equipment. Bad weather conditions like fog pose challenges. Helicopters and ground ambulances work together for effective patient care. Aviation operators ensure the aircraft's maintenance, while pilots and mechanics ensure safe flights. Medical direction, flight nurses, and paramedics provide medical care during transport. Patient billing can vary between profit-based and non-profit services.

.



The air ambulance market has experienced notable growth, yet faces challenges due to high service costs and regulatory hurdles. In the US, state efforts to regulate air ambulance bills have encountered resistance from the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978. Service costs depend on factors like distance and medical crew requirements. For instance, a respiratory therapist and flight attending nurse incur lower costs compared to flight surgeons, doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Regulatory reforms and cost containment measures are essential to unlock the industry's full potential.

This air ambulance market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospital-based service

1.2 Community-based service 1.3 Others



2.1 Rotary-wing aircraft 2.2 Fixed-wing aircraft



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Hospital-based service-

Air ambulance services play a crucial role in providing emergency medical transportation to patients in remote areas or those requiring specialized care. The hospital-based service model is popular among major hospitals, where they own the medical program and provide medical staff, communications facilities, and equipment. Hospitals like St. Louis University Hospital lease helicopter ambulance services under this model. In some cases, hospitals outsource helicopters and pilots from third-party companies, while the medical team, equipment, and medicines are provided by the hospital or healthcare provider. In India, Apollo Hospitals offers air ambulance services throughout the country, with aviation companies handling the logistics. The increasing need for rapid transport of patients to specialist hospitals due to a lack of such facilities in certain regions is driving the growth of the hospital-based service segment in the global air ambulance market.

The air ambulance market encompasses the use of aerial vehicles, such as helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, to transport patients from accident scenes or remote locations to medical facilities. Equipped with medical devices and a trained medical crew, these air ambulances provide critical care to trauma patients, stroke victims, heart attack survivors, and those suffering from chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions. These services are essential during emergencies, especially in areas with limited ground ambulance access. The air ambulance market caters to interhospital transports, ensuring timely and efficient transportation between hospitals for patients requiring further medical attention. Helicopters and fixed-wing air ambulances offer significant advantages, including quick response times and the ability to reach remote locations that ground ambulances cannot access. Overall, air ambulance services play a vital role in saving lives and improving patient outcomes.

Air ambulances, also known as aeromedical evacuation services, utilize aerial vehicles such as helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to transport patients from remote locations or accident scenes to medical facilities in critical situations. Equipped with advanced medical devices like ventilators, heart monitors, and defibrillators, these services ensure timely and effective medical care for trauma patients, stroke victims, heart attack survivors, and those suffering from chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions. Trained medical crews, including flight nurses and paramedics, provide care during transport. Air ambulance companies offer both profit-based and non-profit services, with helicopter transport providing quick access to hard-to-reach areas and fixed-wing air ambulances used for interhospital transports. Modern communications technologies enable real-time coordination between medical teams and hospitals, improving patient outcomes. However, unexpected out-of-network bills can be a concern for patients. Aviation operators, including pilots and mechanics, ensure the safe operation of these aircraft, while medical direction guides the medical care provided during transport.

