Southern Company Again Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Southern Company announced that it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation. According to Military Friendly®, Southern Company is one of 12 organizations to rate as a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 18 of the 22 years of its existence.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation the have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks, We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen,"- Kayla Lopez, Sr Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Southern Company will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly ®Employers in the winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.