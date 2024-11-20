Palestinian Presidency Confirms Rejection Of Establishing Buffer Zone In Northern Gaza To Distribute Humanitarian Assistance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Presidency confirmed its rejection of establishing a buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip and Jabalia to distribute humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip through a private US firm with a foreign funding.

Official Spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the news circulated by some Israeli on this plan is utterly rejected and unacceptable, as it stands in contravention of all international resolutions and international law which consider the Gaza Strip as part and parcel of the occupied State of Palestine.

Any plans related to the future of the Gaza Strip or distribution of aid to Gaza should only be done through the State of Palestine and via UNRWA and other relevant international organizations, Abu Rudeineh emphasized.

He highlighted that any temporary plans will never address the root causes of the conflict that must only be addressed by a Fatwa ruling to be rendered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine and embody the independence of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Israeli media, so far, talked about a plan which is currently being discussed to establish a buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip and Jabalia camp to get humanitarian aid into Gaza through a private US security firm with foreign funding.

