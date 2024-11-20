Axis Communications Announces ARTPEC-9 Soc, Featuring Superior Performance And AV1 Video Encoding Support

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Axis Communications, the global leader in security and surveillance technologies, has announced the 9th generation of its purpose-built system-on-chip (SoC). ARTPEC-9 builds on and refines the capabilities and features of previous generations of the company's in-house designed SoC, including exceptionally low bitrate, AI-powered analytics, quality imaging, and enhanced cybersecurity.

In a first for network video, ARTPEC-9 now supports the proven AV1 video encoding standard from the Alliance for Open Media (AOM). Together with Axis Zipstream, AV1 reduces data storage costs without sacrificing forensic detail.

"ARTPEC-9, with its industry-first support for AV1, allows for attractive bitrates and extended client compatibility. It's really a win for the industry," said Johan Paulsson, Chief Technology Officer at Axis Communications. "The keywords are 'easy access' and 'open', which align perfectly with how we work to fulfil our promise of innovating for a smarter, safer world. Plus, like all our SoCs, ARTPEC-9 is made expressly for high-quality network video. And, as always, we retain complete control of the SoC production process."

Axis will begin including the ARTPEC-9 SoC in select network video products starting in early 2025.

Superior performance, delivering high-quality results

ARTPEC-9 boosts the powerful signature technologies that have long facilitated market-leading Axis image processing under difficult light conditions, including Axis Lightfinder and Axis Forensic Wide Dynamic Range (WDR). These solutions form part of the foundation for Axis Scene Intelligence technology, which increases the performance of analytics applications.

The outcome is consistent analytics results and fast, accurate forensic search capabilities with minimal false alarms, even under challenging surveillance conditions. ARTPEC-9, along with Axis' decades of experience with image processing, means security teams will achieve reliable, high-quality results in any situation.

A new standard in video encoding

With ARTPEC-9, Axis has introduced AV1, the next-generation open video encoding standard for streaming media to the surveillance industry. Support for AV1 and enhanced image processing mean ARTPEC-9 delivers high-quality video with uncompromised detail and clarity and best-in-class bitrate.

Together with Axis Zipstream, AV1 ensures hassle-free video both on-premises and in the cloud. AV1 is currently supported by AXIS Camera Station. Providers of major video management solutions (VMS) like Genetec and Milestone will be adding support for AV1, with further developments already underway.

'See' more with analytics

ARTPEC-9 opens the door for more advanced AI analytics with increased performance that 'see' further away. In other words, analytics that detect smaller objects and trigger alarms and notifications earlier to deliver actionable insights for security, safety, and operational purposes.

Other improvements include higher accuracy and analytics that recognise and differentiate between more object classes for more granular and nuanced object classification.

Strengthened cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is at the core of ARTPEC-9's design. Features like secure boot and signed OS ensure that each device remains protected from cyberthreats. Additionally, since ARTPEC-9 is developed in-house, Axis retains full control over the production process, further strengthening device security.

