Two New“Angel Fleet” Trailers Set To Air Nationwide During Primetime Shows

© Fact Not Fiction Films

The latest trailers for short film“Angel Fleet” are set to be unveiled to audiences nationwide ahead of Thanksgiving.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audiences nationwide are set for a first look at the acclaimed short film“Angel Fleet” as two new trailers debut during primetime on streaming platforms and TV devices. Beginning Wednesday, November 20, the 15 and 30-second trailers will be broadcast between 7-10 p.m. across US time zones, delivering a sneak peek at the aviation drama that has already captivated viewers at international film festivals.The trailers, designed to introduce a broader audience to Angel Fleet, feature key moments from the film, blending historical drama with emotional storytelling and its powerful soundtrack. Without revealing too much, these previews highlight the film's heartfelt tribute to aviation crews who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout history. Viewers will get glimpses of Europe's last airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress, a central visual and symbolic element of the film.Filmmakers Tristan Loraine and Herb Jackson Jr. teamed up on the project to tell a unique story that captures hearts and minds. Following an impressive festival run, Angel Fleet has won awards and been recognized at multiple events, including the Birmingham Film Festival in the UK where it won the Audience Vote Award and the Culver City Film Festival. The team is now setting its sights on broader industry recognition. Recently, the film was officially submitted to the Academy Awards in the highly competitive Live Action Short category, reflecting its high-caliber storytelling and technical achievements.Executive Producer, Herb Jackon Jr, commented:“I believe that the magic of flight really captivates people, and it's clear that our film resonates not just with aviation enthusiasts but with a wider audience as well. The element of experiencing trauma from losing a loved one, especially a respected father figure in the industry, seems to strike a chord with many viewers. Throughout the filmmaking process, I learned that collaboration is absolutely essential. Having talented individuals makes a significant difference-our lead, Darcy Jacobs, truly delivered an outstanding performance, as did her co-star, Millie Lewis. This wonderful experience wouldn't have been possible without the guidance of our director, Tristan Lorraine, and our award-winning cinematographer, Anya Krasnikova.”The primetime trailer debuts for Angel Fleet serve as a testament to how independent filmmaking can enter the mainstream and deliver compelling, socially resonant stories to diverse audiences.To learn more about the film visit the official website, angelfleetfilmAbout Fact Not Fiction FilmsFounded in 2006, Fact Not Fiction Films is an award-winning production company specializing in aviation-themed films, documentaries, and socially conscious storytelling. Based in Sussex, UK, the studio has produced a number of critically acclaimed projects, including“A Dark Reflection,”“Shady Lady,” and“Spitfire Sisters.” The company is dedicated to creating factually accurate, high-quality productions that inform, inspire, and entertain.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

