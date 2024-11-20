Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Names Lori Ann Fox As Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance And Legal Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a national provider of life, health, and wealth products, announced Lori Ann Fox as the new senior vice president, chief compliance and officer.

Fox brings a wealth of experience and a meticulous approach to corporate legal strategy, litigation management, and regulatory compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lori Ann to our team and we look forward to seeing her experience drive our strategic initiatives forward," said Eric Johansson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at LBIG.

Fox joins LBIG from Law2C, Inc., where she served as general counsel and director of operations. Her career also includes serving as vice president, general counsel for PPLSI, and in various roles at Wolters Kluwer Governance Risk Compliance Division.

"I am honored to join the LBIG family and excited to collaborate with such a talented team. As we navigate a complex and evolving landscape, I look forward to supporting LBIG's mission and contributing to its continued success and the strategic growth of our business," said Fox.

Fox holds a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law. Her expertise spans a wide range of regulatory frameworks, including TCPA, FTC, data privacy (US, Canada, UK), insurance, and healthcare.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, and American Monumental Life Insurance Company.

