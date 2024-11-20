Hanzo Illuminate Awarded “Ediscovery Innovation Of The Year” By Legaltech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Hanzo , a leading provider of innovative legal and compliance solutions, is the recipient of the“eDiscovery Innovation of the Year” award for Hanzo Illuminate in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Hanzo Illuminate a legal compliance and eDiscovery solution that focus on complex modern data sources and makes it simple to quickly create and manage preservations, as well as collect, investigate, cull, and export dynamic collaboration data in an efficient and reliably defensible way. The platform's end-to-end data capture, intelligence and protection helps legal teams to defensibly capture collaboration data, understand the relevancy of any given information to a matter, limit data volumes, and identify risky content.

Hanzo Illuminate preserves and collects digital communications across hard-to-navigate collaboration apps – such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence, GSuite, Jira, Asana and other SaaS platforms and internal systems – while maintaining the conversation context, including attachments, emojis, and metadata. An optional switch-on element, Spotlight AI, is an automated relevancy engine that helps teams navigate vast datasets with precision, depth, and clarity.

Uniquely, Dynamic Mapping allows legal teams to target only what they need by mapping user-to-channel relationships in various collaboration ecosystems. This understanding of how custodians are linked to channels, where they are active participants and key direct conversations enables precise scoping of relevant information. Along with robust search, AI-powered data visualizations, and intelligence to uncover data insights, users can precisely control eDiscovery processes and respond effortlessly to eDiscovery and audit requests, internal investigations, or HR-related matters.

“Hanzo Illuminate isn't an addition to the legal tech landscape; it's a transformation. Legal firms struggle with resources, time, and cost constraints but also the pressure to make decisions early in the eDiscovery process. Evidence embedded within collaboration platforms is also overwhelming with most tools failing to collect thousands of channels with millions of messages,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“Hanzo Illuminate redefines data management for legal teams, melding smart data collection, ease of adoption, and scalable solutions. Along with its ease of use and manageability that democratizes LegalTech, lIluminate is changing the game with how legal teams think about data. We're thrilled to recognize Hanzo Illuminate as 'eDiscovery Innovation of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“In today's digital age, legal departments face increasingly complex data landscapes for their case evidence. Illuminate was developed as a groundbreaking approach to data collection and management to address more than just ease; it targets the heart of complex data challenges,” said Julien Masanes, CEO of Hanzo.“As data pioneers, we humbly accept this award from LegalTech Breakthrough and will continue to help our clients get ahead of litigation, make faster decisions, and better mitigate risk - all while delivering solutions that modernize and automate their core business processes.”

Hanzo's proven platform is focused for scale and has recently collected a matter containing over half of a million channels with 2 billion Slack messages.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hanzo

Hanzo is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge legal and compliance technology solutions. The company's platform empowers legal and compliance teams to efficiently manage and analyze complex data sources, including electronically stored information (ESI), social media, and collaboration platforms. Hanzo's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms around the globe.

Bryan VaughnLegalTech Breakthrough Awards...