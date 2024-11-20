(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epsom Salt - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the Epsom salt is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer interest in natural and wellness solutions, the rising popularity of home spa treatments, growing awareness of the benefits of magnesium, and the expanding use of Epsom salt in gardening. As more consumers prioritize their health and well-being, there is a growing trend toward using natural remedies and self-care practices that promote relaxation and stress relief. Epsom salt, with its historical use as a therapeutic agent, fits perfectly within this trend, appealing to those seeking alternative methods to manage stress, anxiety, and muscle pain.

The home spa movement has gained significant traction, with consumers increasingly creating spa-like experiences in their own bathrooms. Epsom salt baths are seen as a simple and affordable way to replicate the benefits of professional treatments at home, contributing to the demand for Epsom salt products. The growing focus on health and fitness has also increased awareness of magnesium`s role in muscle recovery, energy production, and overall health, driving consumers to seek out Epsom salt as a source of this essential mineral.

Additionally, the rising interest in organic and natural gardening practices has expanded the use of Epsom salt as a natural fertilizer and soil amendment, providing plants with essential nutrients like magnesium and sulfur. This trend is particularly prominent among environmentally conscious consumers looking to enhance their gardening efforts without synthetic chemicals. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, creating new opportunities for Epsom salt as awareness of its benefits spreads. With ongoing innovations in product formulation, expanding applications across wellness and gardening, and increasing consumer interest in natural solutions, the Epsom salt market is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving health trends and holistic living.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Epsom Salt Market such as Bathclin Corporation, Baymag Inc, CVS Pharmacy, Dadakarides Salt SA, Giles Chemical and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bath Care Application segment, which is expected to reach US$798.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Aromatherapy Application segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $493.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.0% CAGR to reach $498.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Rising Focus on Wellness and Relaxation Drives Epsom Salt Market Growth

Growing Use in Bath Soaks Sets the Stage for Epsom Salt Adoption

Focus on Muscle Recovery and Pain Relief Propels Demand for Epsom Salt

Increasing Use in Skin Care Expands Addressable Market for Epsom Salt

Growing Adoption in Gardening Drives Epsom Salt Market

Focus on Enhancing Sleep Quality Sustains Demand for Epsom Salt

Increasing Use in Household Cleaning Solutions Drives Epsom Salt Demand

Focus on Natural Pain Relievers Bodes Well for Epsom Salt Adoption

Growing Use in Beauty Products Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Applications in Health Supplements Supports Epsom Salt Market Growth

Growing Use in Pedicure Treatments Drives Epsom Salt Market Expansion Increasing Demand for Epsom Salt in Home Remedies Expands Market Scope

