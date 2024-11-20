Vantaca Acquires Hoai To Unlock A New Era Of HOA Community Management With Cutting-Edge AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca , the leading provider of community association management software, announced yesterday at Vantaca Vision, its annual customer conference, that it has acquired HOAi , a pioneering AI provider in the HOA management space. This strategic reinforces Vantaca's commitment to advancing the future of community management through innovative, AI-powered solutions.



Vantaca Acquires HOAi: Shaping the Future of Community Management

With this acquisition, Vantaca is introducing a powerful, two-tiered AI approach: Scout, your Everyday AI research assistant, seamlessly integrated within the Vantaca platform for streamlined, efficient daily operations, and HOAi , a standalone Transformational AI solution, delivering advanced capabilities that set new benchmarks in productivity. Together, Vantaca's comprehensive community solutions and HOAi's cutting-edge AI technology will provide unparalleled efficiencies, elevate industry standards, and redefine how community management is done.



"This acquisition is a game-changer in our mission to build the future of community management," said Ben Currin, CEO at Vantaca. "By integrating HOAi's advanced AI capabilities, while allowing it to operate independently, we ensure rapid development and deployment of next-generation solutions that will significantly enhance our customers' experience and operational efficiency."



"We're thrilled to join forces with Vantaca and continue our mission of redefining community management through AI," said Haoyu Zha, co-founder of HOAi. "Our AI-driven solutions have always focused on simplifying operations and enhancing productivity. Together with Vantaca, we'll accelerate innovation, providing community management teams with the tools they need to operate seamlessly and effectively."



HOAi will continue to operate as an independent product with a dedicated focus on AI innovation. This structure allows HOAi to maintain maximum speed and flexibility in development, benefiting Vantaca customers with seamless integration while providing other association management companies the option to leverage HOAi's transformative AI capabilities independently of the Vantaca platform. Together, Vantaca and HOAi are ushering community managers, homeowners, and boards into a future of faster, more accurate, and empowered communication.



About Vantaca

Vantaca is the leading community management performance software that enables owners and operators, community management teams, accounting teams, and association boards to improve business performance. More than just accounting and management software, it is business operating software that helps increase revenue, efficiency, flexibility, and control. Vantaca is focused exclusively on community management and is the trusted and proven technology leader in the community association management industry. For more information, please visit .



About HOAi

HOAi is a pioneering provider of AI technology for the HOA and community management industry, offering powerful tools that streamline financial analysis, automate document management, and enhance communication efficiency. These solutions empower community managers and boards by reducing friction in daily operations and enabling them to focus on building thriving communities. As an industry leader in AI innovation, HOAi is committed to transforming the way communities are managed through state-of-the-art technology and continuous advancements. For more information, please visit myhoai .

