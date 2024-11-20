(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing adoption of and technologies across and industrial applications is a key driver of expansion. Austin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial PC Market Size Growth is expected to witness remarkable growth, with the market projected to reach a valuation of USD 9.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.9% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The manufacturing sector is steadily moving toward digitalization which drives the market growth. Market Segmentation

By Type (Rack Mount, Embedded, Thin, Panel, Box, DIN Rail)

By Technology (Capacitive, Resistive)

By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) By End-Use Industry (Process Industries, Discrete Industries)

Trends Influencing the Industrial PC Market

A key trend in the industrial PC market is the growing adoption of rugged and high-performance computing solutions in industrial environments. These devices are designed to operate in harsh conditions, providing reliability and efficiency in the manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Another significant trend is the integration of IoT and AI-enabled industrial PCs, which enhance data collection and processing capabilities, allowing manufacturers to achieve predictive maintenance and improve operational efficiency. The shift toward smart factories and digital transformation strategies has further accelerated the demand for these advanced systems.

Additionally, the demand for energy-efficient industrial PCs is gaining traction. Manufacturers are focusing on developing systems with lower power consumption and optimized thermal management, catering to the growing emphasis on sustainability in industrial operations.

Market Driver

The increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing is a key driver propelling the growth of the industrial PC market. As industries aim to enhance productivity, reduce downtime, and improve process accuracy, industrial PCs play a pivotal role in automating operations. Industry 4.0 initiatives, which emphasize digitalization and connectivity, are driving the demand for industrial PCs capable of managing large volumes of real-time data. These systems are essential in applications such as machine vision, robotic automation, and industrial IoT, enabling companies to optimize workflows and reduce costs.

The rise in demand for industrial PCs in sectors such as automotive, energy, and pharmaceuticals demonstrates the market's critical role in advancing automation technologies and improving manufacturing processes.

Which Type Dominated the Industrial PC Market in 2023?

In 2023, DIN rail accounted for the largest share of about 28% of the market. This is because it's quite versatile, compact, and convenient also it is used extensively in industries requiring compact and reliable computing platforms. DIN rail industrial PCs are built for space-restricted spaces such as those used in industrial control systems, automation, and factory floors. The modular and expandable style makes them extremely easy to install in control cabinets or industrial racks and is ideal for sectors related to manufacturing, transportation, and energy management.

Which Sales Channel Dominated the Industrial PC Market in 2023?

Direct Sales accounted for the largest market share at approximately 68% in 2023. This reduces or avoids the role of intermediates like retailers and the companies selling Industrial PCs, sell their products directly to manufacturers or end-users. This level of interaction allows for customized offerings that meet specific industrial demands to ensure the product is optimized for the customer application and functional use case, e.g. process automation or industrial control applications. The all-round cost due to third-party distributors is avoided by either manufacturer and hence the direct sales model is economical since full stock cost and minimum retail layout markup cost are set aside.

Which Region Held the Largest Market Share in the Industrial PC Market?

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region captured the largest share of the industrial PC market, accounting for more than 42% of global demand. This dominance is driven by the region's rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of automation, and government initiatives.

China, Japan, and India are key contributors to the market growth in Asia Pacific, driven by their thriving manufacturing and automotive industries. The region's growing investments in semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy projects further enhance the demand for industrial PCs.

Moreover, the expansion of the electronics sector and the shift toward smart factories are expected to sustain Asia Pacific's leading position in the market through 2032. Government programs such as "Made in India" and "Made in China 2025" continue to foster growth by encouraging domestic production and innovation in industrial technologies.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Siemens AG launched its latest line of industrial PCs equipped with advanced AI capabilities, targeting applications in predictive maintenance and edge computing. In 2023, Advantech Co., Ltd. expanded its portfolio of rugged industrial PCs with new models featuring enhanced thermal management and 5G connectivity for IoT applications in manufacturing and logistics.

Conclusion

The industrial PC market is poised for robust growth, driven by the rising adoption of automation and digital transformation across various industries. The market's expansion is further supported by advancements in industrial IoT, increasing demand for energy-efficient systems, and government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing.

With continued innovation and a focus on reliability, the industrial PC market is well-positioned for long-term growth through 2032. As industries prioritize efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability, industrial PCs will remain a cornerstone of modern manufacturing and industrial operations.

Industrial PC Market

