Recent events give Netanyahu confidence to consider dismissing Gali Berav Mayara

(MENAFN) Recent events, such as the lackluster "Galant Night 2," Donald Trump's victory in the US elections, and the inclusion of Gideon Sa'ar in the coalition, have given Netanyahu the confidence to consider dismissing Gali Berav Mayara, the government’s adviser. Previously hesitant due to concerns over disqualification, Netanyahu now believes he can achieve his goal of consolidating power and establishing an unchecked autocracy.



To understand the shifting climate, one need only listen to Netanyahu's allies, especially Yariv Levin, the mastermind behind the political coup. Levin quickly seized on the flare incident near Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea as an opportunity to push for radical reforms. With the opposition weakened, the president sidelined, and the Supreme Court compliant, Netanyahu is accelerating his efforts to reshape Israel’s political landscape into an autocratic state. The largely silent liberal public, since the war began, has indirectly enabled this shift.



Until now, Berav Mayara has been a significant obstacle to Netanyahu's plans, opposing key measures such as Aryeh Deri's ministerial appointment, the controversial "coup laws," and the weakening of judicial independence. Netanyahu is now signaling his intent to replace her with a more pliable legal adviser, someone who will facilitate his agenda: passing the "Levin laws," dismantling police autonomy, allowing political interference in investigations, and eroding judicial oversight.



This move represents a broader shift toward authoritarian rule, where democratic safeguards are dismantled. Netanyahu's goal is clear: consolidating power, controlling the prosecution, halting trials of government officials, targeting political opponents and activists, and manipulating the judicial system to protect government actions. This strategy aims to transform Israel into a de facto dictatorship under the guise of an emergency situation.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906042