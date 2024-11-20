Innovative Care Program Shows Positive Impact In HEDIS Measures For Controlling Diabetes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 38 million US Adults with Could Benefit from Remote Care as a ServiceTM

- Theo Harvey, CEO of SynsorMed

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Examining the effects of using Remote Care as a Service TM (RCaaSTM) in patients with diabetes reveals promising results, including substantial improvement in both blood glucose and hypertension among the participants. The findings suggest that RCaaSTM could be a valuable program in managing this pervasive disease by fostering increased patient engagement, driven by culturally aligned care and artificial intelligence, enabling sustained health improvements.

Data demonstrates that this innovative care program for managing chronic conditions can significantly improve outcomes for patients with complex conditions like diabetes and hypertension. As part of this comprehensive, coordinated care approach, patients were equipped with continuous glucose monitoring devices connected to SynsorMed, enabling real-time collection of blood glucose measurements. Analysis of patients enrolled in the SynsorMed program, who previously had uncontrolled high blood pressure and glucose levels, revealed notable improvements in key HEDIS measures. Specifically, for the HEDIS Measure of Hemoglobin A1c Control in patients with diabetes, 81% of the high-risk cohort achieved control. Additionally, 79% of this high-risk group met the HEDIS Measure for Blood Pressure Control in patients with diabetes.

“Our priority is enhancing health and well-being for both patients and the providers who oversee their care, and we're thrilled to see these meaningful improvements.” said Theo Harvey, CEO of SynsorMed.“Our commitment to delivering culturally sensitive, supportive care for each patient continues to drive progress, allowing our remote care experts to relieve providers of the day-to-day demands of chronic disease management.”

Remote Care as a ServiceTM (RCaaSTM) is a transformative, patient-focused model designed to optimize chronic condition management, including for conditions like diabetes. Integrating cultural sensitivity, generative AI, and a remote care nursing command center, RCaaSTM delivers coordinated, specialized support to patients managing chronic diseases and related comorbidities. This approach allows healthcare providers to offload routine care management tasks from their office to our dedicated team, thereby enhancing patient outcomes, improving HEDIS and STAR quality ratings, and expanding revenue potential. Our proprietary process leverages advanced AI-driven technology and remote clinical expertise, streamlining daily chronic care coordination so that providers can focus more on direct patient care.

November marks American Diabetes Month®, dedicated to raising awareness for a disease impacting over 38 million people in the United States, with nearly 98 million more affected by prediabetes. Over the past 20 years, the number of Americans diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled. Studies indicate that approximately 45% of people with diabetes struggle to adequately control their glucose levels. Regular glucose testing and monitoring can significantly aid people with Type 2 diabetes in managing their condition. For physicians, having access to patients' daily glucose readings is essential for providing guidance and making timely adjustments to their care plans.

About SynsorMed

SynsorMed is an innovative leader in Remote Care as a ServiceTM (RCaaSTM), offering healthcare organizations the ability to outsource chronic disease management with no burden or expense, shifting the workload of daily care coordination to our team. Our expert clinical teams and AI-driven technology solutions empower providers to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and generate additional revenue. For more information, visit SynsorMed.

