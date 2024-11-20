Upasana Stands By Ram Charan As He Faces Criticism For Visiting Dargah

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) South Charan recently found himself at the center of criticism after he visited a dargah. However, his wife, Upasana Konidela, stepped in to defend him, emphasizing the importance of respecting all religions while following one's own.

Taking to her X handle, the star wife posted a photo of Ram visiting a dargah, where he was captured bowing his head with his hands placed on his chest. He wore a traditional black outfit, complemented by a large garland around his neck. The picture also featured several other people, including Mohit Chauhan, standing nearby.

Alongside the image, she wrote,“Upasana wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honour all paths to the divine (folded hands emoji) our strength lies in unity. (National Flag emoji). #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind. @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own (saluting face emoji).”

Reacting to Upasana's post, one netizen said,“Ma'am respecting other religions doesn't mean you go to their dargah in ayyappa Mala. We can respect their religion by not insulting their faith and respect what they do without interfering in our religion!”

In her reply, she shared a news article with the headline,“Embracing Harmony: Sabarimala's Unique Tradition of Praying at the Mosque of Vavar.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan visited the Kadapa dargah in Andhra Pradesh to serve as the chief guest at the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event. The actor had earlier committed to music legend AR Rahman that he would attend this year's event in that capacity.

Reports suggest that Rahman had assured the dargah authorities in 2023 that Charan would be brought in as a guest. True to his word, the 'RRR' actor attended the event while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, as a devoted follower of the dargah.

On the work front, Ram is set to star in the upcoming film“Game Changer” directed by Shankar. The political drama will see the actor playing the role of an IAS officer, with the possibility of him portraying a dual role.

The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2025.