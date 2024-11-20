Connected Logistics Market to Reach USD 81.1 Billion by 2030 with 14.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the connected logistics market was valued at USD 32.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching USD 81.1 billion by 2030. Connected logistics technologies enable the seamless sharing of information about various aspects of goods transportation among supply chain participants, thereby enhancing customer-centric logistical operations.



These systems rely on a of integrated communication tools, IoT devices, and cloud platforms to improve logistics efficiency. The industry's growth is driven by the rising adoption of interconnected logistics systems featuring robust security, seamless interoperability, and enhanced accessibility.



A key trend in the industry is the use of intelligent vehicles, including connected and autonomous trucks, as well as those powered by electric propulsion. Since road transportation significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, the electrification of transport is strongly advocated. Additionally, self-driving trucks offer solutions to challenges such as traffic congestion, high accident rates, and delivery delays. Equipped with advanced sensors, these vehicles make data collection easier, thereby optimizing logistical operations.



In marine logistics, smart shipping containers equipped with sensors are gaining traction. These containers provide critical insights into the estimated time of arrival (ETA) and the condition of goods, especially for temperature-sensitive items such as pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals. Any deviation in temperature settings is promptly reported to the shipping crew, enabling quick corrective actions.



North America leads the connected logistics market, supported by its advanced rail and road infrastructure, a strong R&D ecosystem, and the presence of major industry players. The U.S. remains at the forefront due to its technological advancements, increased investments in innovation, and a flourishing e-commerce sector.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised for the fastest growth, driven by economic progress, advancements in transportation technologies, and smart city initiatives. The burgeoning e-commerce and manufacturing sectors in countries like India and China further fuel this expansion.



As the demand for real-time data sharing in logistics continues to grow, the adoption of connected logistics solutions is expected to rise steadily in the coming years.



