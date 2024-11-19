VFAF Films For Forgotten Valor, A Series By Bakir Vision Films Said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denise Caldon Sorkness VFAF Ambassador

Filming with Bakir Vision Films

Chris Bakir and Stan Fitzgerald

"Forgotten Valor" is an upcoming series by Bakir Vision Films, produced by Rudy Thomas focusing on the VA healthcare system.

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational ProjectsACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for America FirstVFAF Films for "Forgotten Valor", an upcoming series by Bakir Vision Films, produced by Rudy Thomas. Forgotten Valor is a groundbreaking series that will shed light on the challenges within the VA healthcare system, highlighting the stories of our veterans and their families who feel abandoned by the very system intended to care for them.VFAF's Ambassador, Denise Caldon Sorkness, was tapped by the production team to appear in the premiere episode. Sorkness shares a unique, 28-year battle navigating the VA healthcare and court systems, stemming from her late husband's struggle with cancer linked to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.Stan Fitzgerald, VFAF's Director of Educational Projects, was invited to participate by reading interview questions for the film. While the series is not politically driven, finding solutions to these issues ultimately requires legislative action. Fitzgerald and the VFAF team will continue to support the project free of charge, assisting with talent acquisition and leveraging their political network to pursue justice for those who have been overlooked.In other VFAF NEWS:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

