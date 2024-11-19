Quilia Now Supports Workers' Compensation Cases, Expanding Case Type Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Screenshot of the Quilia app showcasing its support for Workers' Compensation cases alongside other personal injury case types, including Motor Vehicle Collision, Slip and Fall, and Medical Malpractice.

Screenshot of the Quilia app displaying the TTD Payments tracking feature, allowing clients to log and view details of Temporary Total Disability checks.

Quilia introduces Workers' Compensation case support to its app, further broadening its suite of case types for personal injury attorneys.

- Kenny Eliason, CEO of QuiliaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quilia, the modern platform revolutionizing personal injury client engagement, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation: support for Workers' Compensation cases. This highly requested addition enables attorneys to better manage the unique complexities of Workers' Compensation claims, ensuring clients receive the care and compensation they deserve.Workers' Compensation cases often involve distinct challenges that require meticulous tracking and management. With Quilia's new features tailored for this case type, law firms can now:- Track Temporary Total Disability (TTD) Checks: Clients can log the amounts of TTD checks they receive and upload supporting documentation, such as images of the checks. Attorneys gain instant access to this data, streamlining the process of identifying discrepancies and requesting additional payments if necessary.- Monitor Critical Forms and Authorizations: Workers' Compensation cases involve various state-specific forms for treatment authorization, disability certification, and case updates. Quilia keeps attorneys and clients on the same page by organizing and tracking these submissions, ensuring deadlines are met and required documentation is always accessible.- Streamline Treatment Tracking: Workers' Compensation cases often involve multiple doctor appointments, ongoing therapies, and specialist visits. Quilia empowers clients to log their treatment updates, upload relevant medical records, and notify their attorneys-all without unnecessary back-and-forth.- Simplify Communication Between Attorneys and Clients: The Quilia app bridges the gap between attorneys and clients, providing clear, real-time updates on case progress while giving clients a user-friendly interface to submit forms, share documents, and ask questions."Workers' Compensation claims can be overwhelming for both clients and attorneys," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. "Our new features simplify the process, ensuring that attorneys have the tools they need to stay organized and their clients have peace of mind knowing their case is progressing smoothly."By expanding its support to Workers' Compensation cases, Quilia reaffirms its mission to improve outcomes for clients while reducing administrative burdens for law firms. The app's intuitive design ensures that even clients unfamiliar with legal processes can stay informed and engaged throughout the case lifecycle.Why This Matters for Law FirmsWorkers' Compensation cases often require timely submissions, precise tracking, and constant updates-tasks that can quickly overwhelm attorneys and staff. Quilia's automated workflows and easy-to-use client portal eliminate bottlenecks, enabling firms to take on more cases without increasing their administrative workload. Attorneys can focus on advocating for their clients while Quilia handles the day-to-day coordination and communication.Comprehensive Support Across Case TypesIn addition to its robust Workers' Compensation tools, Quilia continues to support a broad range of case types, including Animal Attack, Wrongful Death, Medical Malpractice, Slip and Fall, and Motor Vehicle Collision. With its seamless case management features and focus on client empowerment, Quilia is setting a new standard for personal injury software."With Quilia, attorneys are no longer tied up chasing paperwork or waiting for updates from clients," Eliason added. "Our app handles the legwork so attorneys can focus on what they do best-delivering results."Whether you're navigating the complexities of TTD checks, managing state-specific forms, monitoring treatment approvals, or ensuring critical deadlines are met, Quilia's Workers' Compensation features are designed to deliver efficiency and peace of mind.

