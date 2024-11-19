Ear Pro Partners With USA Triathlon For Enhanced Ear Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben PickelSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ear Pro is proud to support USA Triathlon 's high performance athletes with product to ensure revolutionary ear protection. With an intense training regimen that involves extensive time in the water, high performance athletes on USA Triathlon's Project Podium team now have access to Ear Pro's technology to prevent water-related ear infections.Project Podium relies on Ear Pro to safeguard their ear health and maintain peak performance. A men's elite development program based in Tempe, Arizona, Project Podium develops top young U.S. athletes in the lead-up to the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.“This partnership is a game-changer for our athletes,” said Ben Pickel, senior director of corporate partnerships at USA Triathlon.“Ear Pro offers a simple and effective solution that ensures our athletes can train and compete without worrying about swimmer's ear or other ear infections. It's an essential part of their routine now, allowing them to stay focused on the competition.”As elite athletes, even minor ear infections can disrupt training and competition schedules. According to international studies and CDC data, about 1 in every 100 people are affected annually by swimmer's ear issues, highlighting the importance of proactive ear care.Why Ear Pro.Natural Ingredients: Ear Pro's formula is 100% natural, using medical-grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil, making it safe for athletes of all ages, including younger swimmers..Easy and Convenient: Athletes only need two quick sprays to protect their ears, allowing them to train without distraction or discomfort.A Preventative Approach to Ear HealthUnlike traditional methods that treat ear infections after they develop, Ear Pro takes a proactive approach by creating a water-repellent layer in the ear canal, preventing water from getting trapped. Similar to how sunscreen protects the skin before sun exposure, Ear Pro provides proactive protection for the ears, preventing issues before they arise. This innovation helps to significantly reduce the risk of swimmer's ear and other water-related ear problems. Athletes can trust Ear Pro to protect their ears without impairing their hearing, which is crucial for performance in the water.A New Era of Ear Protection for Water AthletesThe partnership between Ear Pro and USA Triathlon's Project Podium team showcases Ear Pro's growing reputation as a must-have product for water athletes worldwide. Ear Pro isn't just for elite competitors-it's an essential tool for anyone who enjoys water activities, from children at the beach to adults in the pool. The product's recent expansion into over 7,300 CVS stores nationwide means families and athletes alike can easily access this innovative ear protection."We are thrilled to be part of USA Triathlon," said Tradian Maier, Co-Founder of Ear Pro. "Our goal is to ensure athletes at every level can perform their best without the risk of water-related ear infections holding them back. We're excited to see Ear Pro become a trusted tool for water athletes around the world."About Ear ProFounded by water sports enthusiasts, Ear Pro is a preventative solution for ear infections caused by trapped water. Its all-natural formula, which includes medical-grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil, creates a waterproof layer in the ear canal, effectively preventing water from being trapped and causing infections. Ear Pro is safe for all ages and is available at CVS stores nationwide and online.For more information, visit:About USA TriathlonUSA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world.

