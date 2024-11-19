Argentine Peso Surpasses 1,000 Per Dollar For The First Time

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On November 19, 2024, the Argentine peso crossed a significant threshold, reaching 1,002.5 pesos per dollar during early trading. This marked the first occasion that the official entered four-digit territory.



The peso experienced a decline of 0.35% following a holiday on Monday. This stems from a controlled strategy implemented by Argentina's central bank.



The bank allows the peso to weaken by approximately 2% each month. This approach aims to manage inflation while providing a buffer for foreign reserves.



Since President Javier Milei took office in December, the central bank has successfully accumulated $20.237 billion in foreign reserves. This figure reflects the ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy amid persistent financial challenges.



Argentina's economy shows signs of recovery as it marks its tenth consecutive month of primary fiscal surplus in October. This shift in financial performance reflects the country's efforts to stabilize its economy and regain international credibility.







The nation recorded a primary fiscal surplus of 747 billion pesos ($131 million) in October. This figure contrasts sharply with the 330 billion peso deficit seen in the same month last year.



The positive trend extends beyond a single month's performance. Over the first ten months of 2024, Argentina accumulated a primary surplus of 10.3 trillion pesos ($1.8 billion).



This marks a significant improvement from the 2.9 trillion peso deficit during the same period in 2023. The financial surplus, which includes debt service payments, reached 2.9 trillion pesos ($509 million).



Economy Minister Luis Caputo reported that the public sector achieved a financial surplus equivalent to 0.5% of GDP in the first ten months of the year.



This turnaround stems from the strict fiscal adjustment plan implemented by President Javier Milei's administration since December 2023.

