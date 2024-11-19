عربي


Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Nine Months


11/19/2024 2:10:05 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
19.11.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 258.4 million (previous year CHF 285.6 million).
  • EBIT at CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million).
  • The equity ratio was 26.2% at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 26.8%).

Pratteln, November
19,
2024 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months

Group development in the third quarter of 2024

  • The lower revenue compared to the previous year is due to production-related factors in the Film segment.
  • EBIT amounted to CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million).
  • Equity increased by 7.3% from CHF 160.4 million to CHF 172.2 million.

The quarterly statement as of September
30,
2024 is available for download at
from today.


The Highlight Group at a glance

Group figures in line with IFRS





CHF
million 		Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change in %
Sales 258.4 285.6 -9.5
EBIT -7.6 -3.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes) 		-18.2 -18.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.2 -18.4 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.32 n/a
Segment sales


Film 141.9 171.7 -17.4
Sports and Event 116.5 113.9 2.3
Segment earnings


Film 0.5 5.6 n/a
Sports and Event -4.5 -4.2 n/a




CHF
million 		Sept.
30,
2024 		Dec. 31, 2023 Change in %
Total assets 658.2 598.8 9.9
Equity 172.2 160.4 7.3
Equity ratio (%) 26.2 26.8 -0.6 points
Current financial liabilities 215.9 153.7 n/a
Cash and cash equivalents 7.0 25.5 n/a








For further information:






Highlight Communications AG


Investor Relations


Netzibodenstrasse 23b


4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland


Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91


e-mail: ...











19.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2033615


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN19112024004691010666ID1108903165


