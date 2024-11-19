EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

19.11.2024

Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 258.4 million (previous year CHF 285.6 million).

EBIT at CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million). The equity ratio was 26.2% at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 26.8%). Pratteln, November

19,

2024 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months Group development in the third quarter of 2024

The lower revenue compared to the previous year is due to production-related factors in the Film segment.

EBIT amounted to CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million). Equity increased by 7.3% from CHF 160.4 million to CHF 172.2 million. The quarterly statement as of September

30,

2024 is available for download at

from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance



Group figures in line with IFRS











CHF

million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change in % Sales 258.4 285.6 -9.5 EBIT -7.6 -3.0 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -18.2 -18.0 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.2 -18.4 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.32 n/a Segment sales





Film 141.9 171.7 -17.4 Sports and Event 116.5 113.9 2.3 Segment earnings





Film 0.5 5.6 n/a Sports and Event -4.5 -4.2 n/a







CHF

million Sept.

30,

2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change in % Total assets 658.2 598.8 9.9 Equity 172.2 160.4 7.3 Equity ratio (%) 26.2 26.8 -0.6 points Current financial liabilities 215.9 153.7 n/a Cash and cash equivalents 7.0 25.5 n/a















For further information:













Highlight Communications AG





Investor Relations





Netzibodenstrasse 23b





4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland





Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91





e-mail: ...























