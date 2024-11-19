Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Nine Months
Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 258.4 million (previous year CHF 285.6 million).
EBIT at CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million).
The equity ratio was 26.2% at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 26.8%).
Pratteln, November
19,
2024 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months
Group development in the third quarter of 2024
The lower revenue compared to the previous year is due to production-related factors in the Film segment.
EBIT amounted to CHF -7.6 million (previous year CHF -3.0 million).
Equity increased by 7.3% from CHF 160.4 million to CHF 172.2 million.
The quarterly statement as of September
30,
2024 is available for download at
from today.
| The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
| Group figures in line with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| Change in %
| Sales
| 258.4
| 285.6
| -9.5
| EBIT
| -7.6
| -3.0
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
| -18.2
| -18.0
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
| -18.2
| -18.4
| n/a
| Earnings per share (in CHF)
| -0.32
| -0.32
| n/a
| Segment sales
|
|
|
| Film
| 141.9
| 171.7
| -17.4
| Sports and Event
| 116.5
| 113.9
| 2.3
| Segment earnings
|
|
|
| Film
| 0.5
| 5.6
| n/a
| Sports and Event
| -4.5
| -4.2
| n/a
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| Sept.
30,
2024
| Dec. 31, 2023
| Change in %
| Total assets
| 658.2
| 598.8
| 9.9
| Equity
| 172.2
| 160.4
| 7.3
| Equity ratio (%)
| 26.2
| 26.8
| -0.6 points
| Current financial liabilities
| 215.9
| 153.7
| n/a
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 7.0
| 25.5
| n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Highlight Communications AG
|
|
|
| Investor Relations
|
|
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|
|
| 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
|
|
|
| Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
|
|
|
| e-mail: ...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
