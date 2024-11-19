(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas has announced a cold-pressed juice collaboration with

Erewhon

to bring a special pop-up to the Strip at INDULGE: Race World Edition

on November 23. Ticketed guests will have exclusive access to a selection of Erewhon's best-selling juices and wellness shots, bottled in Resorts World's limited edition Race World

design. These beverages are cold-pressed and made daily with 100% organic ingredients and zero chemicals or artificial additives. Guests will also be able to take home Erewhon totes and hats while supplies last. The pop-up will be located at the patio pagoda of FUHU , one of Resorts World Las Vegas's fine dining restaurants.



Committed to setting a new standard in health & wellness, Erewhon has grown into a premium lifestyle brand by sourcing the highest-caliber foods, supplements, and more. It has earned widespread recognition through activations with cultural figures, celebrities, and athletes, as well as its nationwide shipping program that lets customers beyond Los Angeles enjoy rare, non-perishable products. Resorts World Las Vegas

is a proud partner of Erewhon's Lifestyle Collective , which brings exclusive offers and promotions to Erewhon Members.

This marks Erewhon's first and only partnership with a Las Vegas resort.

During Race Weekend

at Resorts World, INDULGE will feature a walk-around tasting with restaurant pop-ups curated by Industry Only. The lineup includes many of Southern California's most acclaimed restaurants, tastemakers, and food and

beverage brands, including Michelin-starred Camphor, Joint Seafood, Holy Basil, Tacos 1986, and Casamigos.

"Erewhon is an incredible

addition to INDULGE: Race World Edition,

and we've been excited

to

collaborate

with their teams. The event showcases a well-curated mix of nationally recognized brands and rising stars," said

Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer

at Resorts World Las Vegas. "On a personal note, I'm a big fan of the brand and I've been known to frequent Erewhon whenever I'm in Los Angeles."

To learn more about INDULGE: Race World Edition and

purchase tickets, please visit

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is

Sharecare Health Security VERIFIEDTM

with

Forbes Travel Guide

while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit

rwlasvegas

or find us on

Facebook ,

LinkedIn ,

X , and

Instagram .

ABOUT EREWHON

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon .

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas

