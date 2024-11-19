Artificial Intelligence In Breast Imaging Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 85,443.3 Mn By 2033, At 30.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging is projected to reach USD 7,913.1 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 85,443.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 30.4% .

The global artificial intelligence market in breast imaging is expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer, technological advancements, and measures toward the adoption of AI for the early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

Artificial intelligence-powered solutions, such as machine learning algorithms, improve the accuracy and efficiency of development in breast imaging by reducing false positives and false negatives.

These tools assist the early detection by radiologists and enhance personalized patient care. Growing awareness, improved imaging technologies, and the push for early diagnosis of Breast Cancer afflictions worldwide promise to support the growth.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:





The US Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market

The US artificial intelligence in breast imaging market is experiencing substantial growth, with a market value of USD 2,894.9 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 27,609.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 28.5% .

The US Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market is growing rapidly owing to swelling demand for the identification of early-stage breast cancers and the rapidly growing adoption of AI-based technologies.

AI algorithms have made mammogram results more accurate, reduced the work of radiologists, and improved patient outcomes where they take precedence in screening. Regulatory approvals, ongoing development of AI tools, and the introduction of new imaging platforms also support an upward trend in the increasing integration of AI into the workflow of breast imaging.

This is likely to continue with AI as an integral tool in the detection of breast cancer, further enhancing diagnostic support for radiologists while reducing related errors in the analysis of mammograms.

Important Insights



Global Market Value: The global AI in breast imaging market is valued at USD 7,913.1 million in 2024, reaching USD 85,443.3 million by 2033.

US Market Value: The US AI in breast imaging market will grow from USD 2,894.9 million in 2024 to USD 27,609.0 million by 2033.

By Technology Segment: Machine Learning is anticipated to dominate the technology segment in 2024 with 39.1% of the market share.

By Application Segment : Screening is anticipated to lead the application segment in 2024, accounting for 36.0% of the market share.

Regional Analysis : North America is projected to hold the largest market share in AI breast imaging at 43.5% in 2024.

Key Players: Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc., IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, iCAD Inc. Global Growth Rate: The AI in breast imaging market is growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends



Integration of AI Algorithms: There is an integration of AI algorithms that are ever increasingly integrated into the various modalities of breast imaging; these improve diagnostic precision and reduce the workload for radiologists. Early detection rates of cancer can be improved by AI-based mammography and tomosynthesis tools. Adoption of AI-Powered Imaging Solutions : Due to increasing cases of breast cancer throughout the world, the rising need for AI-based imaging solutions has been developed to improve accuracy and efficiency. The end will help to facilitate the diagnosis of subtle abnormalities in mammograms with improved diagnostic accuracy.

Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global artificial intelligence in the breast imaging market includes various big players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Hologic Inc.

These companies, therefore, invest heavily in the development of AI-powered imaging technologies designed to advance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiencies. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common as players look to expand their portfolios.

Smaller players like iCAD Inc. and Zebra Medical Vision also show the way in smarter AI algorithms and cloud-based breast imaging solutions, intensifying competition.

Some of the prominent market players:



Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

Zebra Medical Vision

iCAD, Inc.

Aidoc

Google Health

RadNet, Inc.

ai

Fujifilm Medical Systems Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! :

Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market Scope