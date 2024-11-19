Consello Appoints Gavin Patterson And Jim Gray As Senior Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Gavin Patterson and Jim Gray as

Senior Advisors to the firm, further strengthening the firm's exceptional leadership as it continues to expand into new sectors and markets.

The appointments of Patterson and Gray further bolster Consello's deep bench of cross-industry and cross-geography expertise for the benefit of Consello's clients. They join a senior leadership and advisory team made up of some of the most experienced and seasoned executives in the world today. For details click here .

Gavin Patterson , a seasoned global executive with experience across the technology, telecommunications, and consumer product industries, most recently served in a full-time role as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce Inc. There, he oversaw the Fortune 500 company's significant annual revenue increases between 2019 and 2023. Prior to that, Patterson served for almost six years as Chief Executive of BT Group plc, overseeing the FTSE 100 company's acquisition of EE, major investments in fiber networks, and the group's expansion into cybersecurity solutions. Patterson also held senior positions with Virgin Media and Procter & Gamble, and commands extensive non-executive director experience, having served on the boards of British Airways, Kraken, Ocado Group, and Wix.

Patterson commented, "I am pleased to join Consello in a Senior Advisor capacity and look forward to supporting Declan's efforts as he builds one of the most progressive advisory and investing platforms in the world."

Jim Gray , a multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist, reporter, producer, and executive producer, has been an influential figure in sports broadcasting for over four decades. In that time, he has covered high-profile events such as the NFL's Super Bowl, MLB's World Series, the NBA Finals, the Summer Olympics, and the Masters Tournament for North America's largest media networks, including CBS, ESPN, NBC, and Showtime. Throughout his career, Gray has also facilitated exclusive interviews with ten U.S. Presidents and several world leaders, alongside an array of professional sports icons.

Gray remarked, "Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to cover and work with some of the most talented leaders across business, politics, and sports. I hope to apply these experiences, along with my background in media and storytelling, for the benefit of the firm and the clients that we serve."

Declan Kelly ,

Founder,

Chairman and CEO of Consello, concluded, "We are excited to welcome Gavin and Jim to Consello. Both individuals bring a wealth of expertise, unique perspectives, and best-in-class professional networks to our company. They join one of the most experienced leadership and advisory teams in the world today. We believe we are building something special at Consello, and these additions reflect our unwavering commitment to assembling the best talent capable of unlocking transformative value for our clients."

Since its inception, Consello has become a trusted advisory and investing partner for many of the world's largest companies. With offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, and Barcelona, the firm continues to expand its presence globally, with plans for significant further growth in the coming months.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct

advisory

practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's

investment

business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

