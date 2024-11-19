Evexia Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership With Meridian Valley Lab To Expand Integrative Health Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Meridian Valley Lab, pioneers in advanced food allergy and hormone testing. This collaboration promises to revolutionize the field of integrative diagnostics by uniting Meridian Valley Lab's specialized expertise in personalized testing with Evexia's extensive of healthcare practitioners and advanced diagnostic solutions. Together, these two leaders in the field are poised to expand access to groundbreaking health insights for patients and providers alike.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with this pioneering and innovative laboratory, which has established itself as a leader in hormone testing for sexual health and food sensitivity analysis,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics.“The pioneering approach at Meridian Valley Lab, spearheaded by Dr. Jonathan Wright, a true trailblazer in the field, aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing personalized healthcare solutions. With this collaboration, we are setting the stage to empower patients with the insights they need to take control of their health while supporting healthcare providers in making evidence-based decisions. By driving forward the cutting-edge science that will shape the future of diagnostic services, we are ensuring that patients can make proactive, informed choices about their well-being.”

This partnership harnesses the strengths of both organizations, leveraging Evexia Diagnostics' innovative technological platform with Meridian Valley's commitment to quality and innovation in laboratory testing. Together, they are dedicated to providing healthcare practitioners with enhanced resources and support, empowering them to make more informed and individualized treatment decisions.

By joining forces, Evexia Diagnostics and Meridian Valley Lab aim to make a significant impact on integrative health testing, benefiting both patients and practitioners through a comprehensive approach to diagnostic care.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics provides a robust suite of laboratory services designed specifically for the integrative and functional medicine community. Since its inception in 2007, Evexia has been dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals.

About Meridian Valley Lab

Established in 1976, Meridian Valley Lab is a world leader in hormone and food allergy testing. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Wright, a pioneer in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, Meridian Valley has been at the forefront of developing tests that deliver accurate and actionable results. The lab is CLIA-certified and committed to the highest standards of quality assurance.

