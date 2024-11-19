More Than 75.7 Million People Volunteered In America, Americorps Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Volunteering and Civic Life in America research shows a resurgence in community engagement and new insights about virtual volunteering WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the agency for national service and volunteerism, released the latest Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, a comprehensive look at how people make a difference in their communities and promote the common good . The national formal volunteering rate increased 5.1 percentage points between 2021 and 2023, representing a growth rate of more than 22 percent in just two years. This is the largest expansion of formal volunteering ever recorded and truly showcases that the spirit of volunteerism is on the rise in America post-pandemic. Previous Volunteering and Civic Life in America research showed the formal volunteering rate dropped by seven percentage points during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic–-the largest decrease since AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau began tracking civic engagement trends more than two decades ago. Fewer than 61 million Americans formally volunteered through an organization in 2021. The latest research released today shows formal volunteering in America is rebounding. More than 75.7 million people – or 28.3 percent of Americans – formally volunteered through an organization in 2023, giving more than 4.99 billion hours of service with $167.2 billion of economic value. "We are witnessing a remarkable resurgence in volunteering. By focusing on impact rather than just counting hours of service, we are closing the gap between those in need and the support they deserve,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps . “This data reflects the unwavering spirit of Americans coming together to uplift their communities, ensuring that everyone feels the transformative power of service. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected nation." Formal volunteering involves helping others through organizations. Through local nonprofit and community-based organizations, Americans are afforded new ways to engage with their communities and foster a sense of constructive action, civic participation and belonging. Volunteers support American schools and shelters, hospitals and hotlines, food banks, and civic, nonprofit, tribal and faith-based organizations across the country. Below are the 10 U.S. states with the highest formal volunteering rates among residents in 2023.

State 2023 Formal Volunteering Rate Utah 46.6% Vermont 40.5% Minnesota 40.3% Nebraska 40.3% Kansas 39.6% South Dakota 37.8% Connecticut 37.4% Montana 37.2% Washington, DC 35.8% Oregon 35.7%

For the first time, this year's research includes a measure of virtual volunteering . It finds that 82 percent of formal volunteers served completely in-person, averaging 64 hours of service between September 2022 and September 2023, while over 13.4 million engaged in virtual or hybrid volunteering, averaging 95 hours of service in that period.

Virtual Volunteer Findings

Collectively, virtual and hybrid volunteers served more than 1.2 billion hours and contributed over $41.5 billion in economic value.

Virtual and hybrid volunteers were slightly older than volunteers who served completely in person. On average, the typical virtual or hybrid volunteer was 49 years of age compared to 46 years of age for the typical in-person volunteer.

People living with a disability are overrepresented among virtual and hybrid volunteers. The virtual and hybrid volunteering rate was 20 percent among those living with a disability compared to 18 percent among those who were not.

Demographic Findings

The formal volunteering rate for women rebounded more than 5 percentage points from 2021 to 2023. Consistent with previous years, women volunteer at a higher rate (30.9 percent) than men (25.6 percent) in the latest data.

Parents with children under 18 formally volunteered at a higher rate (37 percent) than those without children in their household (25 percent), a nearly 12 percentage-point difference.

Generation X (aged 43 to 58 in 2023) had the highest formal volunteering rate out of all generations in each of the last four waves of the Civic Engagement and Volunteerism datasets.

Volunteering is not always formal. More than 137.5 million people – or 54 percent of Americans – helped their neighbors informally with tasks like running errands or watching each other's children between September 2022 and 2023. This represents a meaningful three percentage point increase from previous years.

Below are the 10 states with the highest informal helping rates in the country.

State 2023 Informal Helping Rate Utah 68.2% Montana 68.0% Colorado 67.4% Vermont 65.1% Delaware 64.8% Minnesota 63.4% Iowa 63.3% Wisconsin 62.7% Pennsylvania 62.3% Maine 62.0%

Below are the formal volunteering and informal helping rates for the 12 largest metropolitan areas.

Metropolitan Area 2023 Formal Volunteering Rate 2023 Informal Helping Rate New York Metro Area 25.0% 50.3% Los Angeles Metro Area 21.8% 48.2% Chicago Metro Area 29.1% 54.3% Dallas Metro Area 34.2% 48.1% Houston Metro Area 21.9% 47.0% Philadelphia Metro Area 32.9% 64.9% Washington, DC Metro Area 34.1% 51.7% Miami Metro Area 16.7% 41.1% Atlanta Metro Area 28.5% 44.3% Boston Metro Area 35.5% 57.0% San Francisco Metro Area 33.0% 60.2% Phoenix Metro Area 32.0% 54.0%

Every two years, AmeriCorps partners with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the most robust survey about civic engagement across the United States and over time. The data informs AmeriCorps' Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, a comprehensive look at how Americans make a difference in their communities and promote the common good. The latest research examines trends in formal volunteering, informal helping, and other civic behaviors.

AmeriCorps is hosting a webinar today at 3:30 p.m. ET to discuss the findings. For more information about Volunteering and Civic Life in America, to read the full report, or register for the webinar visit: AmeriCorps.gov/VolunteeringInAmerica .

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at .

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at .

Attachment

Volunteering and Civic Life in America

CONTACT: National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 ...