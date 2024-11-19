BPL Launches Game-Changing UK Partner Week 2025 And The UKPW25 Summit

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONDON: 19th November 2025

UK Partner Week is a UK-wide festival of events and initiatives(July 3rd to 10th 2025) designed to foster partner-led growth, leadership and talent in the ICT channel.

UK Partner Week opens with a celebration of people-focused success at The Channel Champions Awards 2025 (3rd July, Regents Park, London). At the heart of UK Partner Week, the UKPW25 Summit (July 9th, Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London), will be a unique one-day event dedicated to sharing ideas, experiences, and insights around the UK's channel partner community, while promoting the channel's pivotal role in driving collaboration, innovation and growth in the UK economy.

The goals of the UKPW25 Summit are to help participants:

. Enrich their vision for their business.

. Develop the future leaders within their organisations.

. Gain practical insights into revenue growth strategies.

. Benchmark their business models against industry best practices.

. Network with the wider partner and vendor community.

. And, of course, have FUN!

BPL Group Managing Director Michael O'Brien commented:“Our businesses – IT Europa and BPL Business Media (publisher of Comms Dealer magazine) – believe in the power of the channel community and UK Partner Week is a new, highly focused initiative designed to promote the channel's valuable role in supporting UK businesses. Partner Week will also provide resources that enable channel partners to invest in their leadership, sales, marketing and technical talent. UKPW25 Summit will be the ultimate expression of these goals – a place where partners and vendors can collaborate and create strategies for individual and business growth. We invite organisations who share these values to join the Partner Week community.”

Why UK Partner Week?

The UK ICT sector continues to grow: The UK ICT market is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 10%+ reaching a total value of $250 Bn by 2027.

The channel is the fast lane: Partner-delivered ICT and Services are projected to grow at a faster annual rate (5%+) than direct or vendor-delivered (3%) through 2026.

Partnerships deliver: Partner-delivered technology and services reached $3.4 Trn in 2023, accounting for more than 70% of the global market, a trend that is set to continue and expand.

Launch sponsor PXC embraced UK Partner Week as an opportunity to recognise the remarkable contribution of the channel community to the UK's economy, and foster the creation of new resources, partnerships and opportunities.

PXC Director of Products & Marketing Neil Wilson stated:“PXC is delighted to be among the launch sponsors for UK Partner Week 2025. Partners are at the heart of our business so we are proud to join this great initiative, celebrating the channel's enormous contribution to the UK economy.”

Nick O'Donovan, Head of Sales EMEA at UKPW25 sponsor Huntress, added:“Huntress is custom built for the needs of SMBs and the MSPs that secure them, and we see UK Partner Week as an ideal platform to foster the relationships and understanding that will fortify their cyber posture and keep pace with emerging threats.”

UK Partner Week will also be supported by a select group of UKPW Ambassadors. These high profile industry leaders and influencers will act as standard bearers for the continued development of organisational excellence across the channel.

Partner Week Ambassador Paul Hooper, CEO, Uplands OneTelco, commented: "I'm delighted to be an Ambassador for Partner Week. The vision of fostering innovation, growth and collaboration resonates strongly with me, and I am excited to be part of something that aims to deliver a meaningful commercial and cultural impact in our sector."

Fellow Partner Week Ambassador Ruth Kennedy, CEO of comms reseller TalkTalk Business (TTB), added:“As one of the UK's major comms partners, TTB is committed to investing in its teams and propositions, therefore I am delighted to be an Ambassador for this exciting initiative.”

Channel partners and MSPs are invited to freely promote and co-brand their own events and programmes as part of UKPW25 through the digital and social channels being set up for the event. Vendors and service providers are also invited to participate (full details are available on request).

O'Brien added: "The UKPW25 Summit is set to be an unforgettable experience where industry leaders and their teams will gain valuable knowledge, connect with peers and celebrate the channel community's enduring contribution to the UK economy. It's going be a game-changer"

