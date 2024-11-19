Sidetrade financial calendar 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2025 financial calendar.
Annual Revenue for 2024
Tuesday 21 January 2025 after stock market closes
Annual Results for 2024
Wednesday 26 March 2025 after Stock market closes
First Quarter Revenue for 2025
Tuesday 15 April 2025 after stock market closes
Annual Shareholder general meeting 2025
Wednesday 18 June 2025 from 11:00am (CEST)
First Half Year Revenue for 2025
Wednesday 16 July 2025 after stock market closes
First Half Year Results for 2025
Wednesday 17 September 2025 after stock market closes
Third Quarter Revenue for 2025
Tuesday 14 October 2025 after stock market closes
Annual Revenue for 2025
Tuesday 20 January 2026 after stock market closes
Investor relations @Sidetrade
Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 ...
Media relations @Sidetrade
Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 ...
About Sidetrade ()
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud , thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, dematerializes and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations.
Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain,
Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, and Veolia.
Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.
For further information, visit us at and follow @Aimie on LinkedIn.
In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.
