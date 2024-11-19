Cell Freezing Media Market Size To Worth USD 333.29 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 9.15%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cell freezing is expanding rapidly due to increased demand for cell-based therapies, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical research, with strong growth in stem cell applications. Austin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Cell Freezing Media Market was valued at USD 152.14 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 333.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% from 2024 to 2032. ” Surging Demand for Cell Freezing Media Market in Cell-Based Therapies and Regenerative Medicine The cell freezing media market is expected to gain rapid growth with the increasing demand for cryopreservation solutions in cell-based therapies, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical research. Gene therapy, regenerative treatments, and cell banking advance with a need for more specialized freezing media that can incorporate safer cryoprotectants than traditional DMSO, especially for preserving complex cell types. It forms the backbone of biotech and pharma development to support drug development and personalized medicine. Expanding applications in stem cell research, cancer treatment, and vaccine development underscore the importance of cell freezing media in preserving cell viability and functionality. The 2023 AACR Cancer Progress Report reveals significant strides towards cancer therapy, with new FDA approvals exceeding previous marks during August 2022 to July 2023. With U.S. oncology spending projected to reach USD 99 billion in 2023, the need for effective cryopreservation is ever on the rise. Such trends underline the strategic value of cryopreservation in modern medicine as well, which continuously provides scope for market growth and innovation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Gibco CryoMax Freezing Medium, CryoStor Cryopreservation Medium)

Merck KGaA (Cell Freeze Freeze Media, Sigma-Aldrich Cell Freezing Media)

Sartorius AG (CryoMACS Freezing Media, Sartorius Stem Cell Freezing Medium)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (CryoStor CS10, CryoStor CS5)

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems Cell Freezing Medium, R&D Systems CryoStor Media)

HiMedia Laboratories (HiFreeze Cryopreservation Medium, HiMed Freezing Medium)

PromoCell GmbH (PromoCell Cryopreservation Medium, PromoCell Cell Freezing Medium)

Capricorn Scientific (Capricorn Cryo Preservation Media, Capricorn CryoComplete)

Cell Applications, Inc. (Cell Applications Cryopreservation Medium, CryoStor Cell Freezing Media)

STEMCELL Technologies (CryoStor Freezing Medium, STEMCELL Technologies Stem Cell Freezing Medium)

AMSBIO (CryoStor Cryopreservation Medium, AMSBIO Freezing Media)

Cell Systems (CryoBio Freezing Media, Cell Systems Cryopreservation Solution)

BPS Bioscience, Inc. (BPS CryoPreservation Medium, BPS Freezing Medium)

Lonza Group (Lonza Cryopreservation Medium, CryoStor Cryopreservation Medium)

Corning Inc. (Corning Cryopreservation Medium, Corning Cell Culture Freezing Medium)

GE Healthcare (HyClone Cell Freezing Medium, HyClone Cryopreservation Medium)

Invitrogen (Gibco CryoFreeze Freezing Medium, Gibco CryoStor Cryopreservation Solution)

Wako Chemicals (Wako Cryopreservation Medium, Wako Cell Freezing Media)

VWR International (VWR Cryopreservation Medium, VWR Cell Freezing Solution)

Fisher Scientific (Gibco CryoMax Freezing Medium, Gibco CryoLife Preservation Solution)

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (ATCC CryoPreservation Medium, ATCC Stem Cell Freezing Medium) Acorn Biolabs (AcornCryo, AcornBioPreserve) Cell Freezing Media Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 152.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 333.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.15% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (DMSO, Glycerol, Others)

. By Application (Stem Cell lines, Cancer Cell Lines, Others)

. By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Others) Key Drivers . Rising Demand for Cell-Based Therapies Drives Growth in the Cell Freezing Media Market

. Development of Advanced Cryoprotectants and Freezing Media Formulations Drives Growth in Cell Freezing Media Market

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Dominance, with Future Growth from Research and Academic Institutions, Drive Cell Freezing Media Market Expansion

In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnological segment held the largest share for cell freezing media market, accounting for about 45% of the revenue. This is mainly because biologics, cell-based treatments, and drug development rely heavily on cell freezing media for product development; maintaining cell lines and tissues is vital for cell integrity and viability.

The research and academic institutions segment are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.91% from 2024 and 2032. The segment witnesses a boost mainly owing to heightened attention on stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and cancer investigations; furthermore, rising funding in biotechnology research initiatives and clinical trials is generating a need for advanced cryopreservation technologies.

Stem Cell Lines Dominate Cell Freezing Media Market, Driven by Regenerative Medicine Advances

The stem cell lines segment dominated the cell freezing media market, with the largest revenue share of 59% in 2023 and the segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.73% from 2024 to 2032. This is due to it plays a crucial role in regenerative medicine, cancer research, and clinical applications. With advancements in stem cell therapies, the need for effective cryopreservation techniques has become essential to ensure the long-term viability of stem cells. Rapid progress in stem cell research, increasing clinical trials, and widespread applications in personalized medicine are further driving demand.

DMSO Maintains Dominance in Cell Freezing Media Market with Promising Growth

DMSO captured the largest share of the cell freezing media market in 2023, at about 56% of the total revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% from 2024 to 2032. It is one of the most commonly used cryoprotectants because it prevents the nucleation of ice crystals that form upon freezing, thus conserving various types of cells, including stem cells and immune cells. Because of its low cost, high efficiency, and adaptability in large-scale cryopreservation processes, it has become one of the preferred choices for clinical and research purposes. The timely demand for cell-based therapies, regenerative medicine, and personalized medicine can significantly expand the horizon of critical roles for DMSO in cryopreservation.

North America Leads and Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth in Cell Freezing Media Market

North America region dominated the cell freezing media market with the highest revenue share of about 40% in 2023, primarily because of a robust biotech sector and high demand for cell-based therapies. Large pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in North America rely on cryopreservation for drug development and regenerative medicine. Hence, continued growth in North America is justified.

This Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.03% from 2024 to 2032, due to the advancement of biotechnology and the government's investments in healthcare infrastructure. In countries such as China, Japan, and India, the government is directing efforts into regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and clinical trials which is likely to motivate this growth in the market of the region.

Key Developments in the Cell Freezing Media Market

On November 15, 2024, Merck announced that it became the first company in the industry to receive EXCiPACT cGMP certification for Pharmaceutical Auxiliary Materials (PAMs) at its global Cell Culture Media (CCM) production sites.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Application Trends by Sector

5.2 Advances in Product Development

5.3 Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.

5.4 Challenges in Supply Chain and Distribution

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Cell Freezing Media Market Segmentation, by Product

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 DMSO

7.3 Glycerol

7.4 Others

8. Cell Freezing Media Market Segmentation, by Application

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Stem Cell lines

8.3 Cancer Cell Lines

8.4 Others

9. Cell Freezing Media Market Segmentation, by End Use

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

9.3 Research & Academic Institutes

9.4 Others

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

