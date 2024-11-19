2024 CIO Awards: Info-Tech Research Group Honors The Top IT Leaders Driving Strategic Innovation And Stakeholder Satisfaction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Info-Tech's annual CIO Awards recognize the top IT leaders in the US, Canada, and APAC region who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and high stakeholder satisfaction, as measured by the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic.
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the recipients of its 2024 CIO Awards . The firm's prestigious annual program honors IT leaders who exemplify excellence in aligning IT with organizational goals, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding stakeholder satisfaction scores. Based on Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic , the recipients of the 2024 award are leaders who have set the standard for IT success in a constantly evolving technology landscape.
Continue Reading
Info-Tech's annual CIO Awards recognize the top IT leaders in the US, Canada, and APAC region who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and high stakeholder satisfaction, as measured by the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech's CIO Awards recognize IT leaders across categories such as small, medium, large, and enterprise, as well as regional leaders in Canada and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Additionally, the "Growth Leaders" category celebrates IT leaders who have achieved significant improvements in stakeholder satisfaction year-over-year.
"The 2024 CIO Awards reflect the evolving challenges IT leaders face in an era defined by rapid digital transformation and increasing stakeholder expectations,"
says Hannes Scheidegger , Chief Global Services Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional leadership by navigating complexity, driving innovation, and delivering measurable results that align IT with their organization's strategic goals. Their achievements set a benchmark for IT leadership, showcasing how technology can drive transformative growth and deliver tangible value."
The CIO Awards program has recognized IT leaders since its inception in 2016. By leveraging insights from the CIO Business Vision diagnostic, which evaluates stakeholder satisfaction across multiple dimensions of IT governance, the awards celebrate leaders who deliver measurable business value while fostering trust and collaboration within their organizations.
This year's winners represent a diverse range of industries, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, higher education, and more. The awards also highlight the increasing importance of IT as a strategic driver, particularly in the era of exponential IT growth and transformation.
Winners of Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards:
Isaac
Abbs,
Pima County Community College District, Large & Enterprise Division
Hab Adkins, Mueller, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division
Rita Allen,
State of Alabama - Department of Revenue, Large & Enterprise Division
Russ Avery,
Sturgeon County, Growth Leaders
Tom
Barczak,
InSource Solutions, Small Division
Kelly Becker,
Colorado Housing And Finance Authority, Medium Division
Doug Beverage,
Crystal Flash Inc, Medium Division
Jaci Bobo,
Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services – Information Management Division (DAS-IMSD), Growth Leaders
Dan
Callari,
Bob Barker Company, Inc., Small Division
Seth Calvin,
City of Elk River, Small Division
Sean
Carritt,
Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW), APAC Leaders
Jared
Choc,
Department of Early Learning and Care, Growth Leaders
Andrew Cotter,
Somerset Capital Group, Small Division
Andrew Cree,
Chatham County, GA, Growth Leaders
Mark Duncan,
Wolf & Company, P.C., Small Division
Michael Error,
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Growth Leaders
Jason Frame,
Southern Nevada Health District, Medium Division
Michael
Fugaro,
SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD, APAC Leaders
Jaswinder Gogia,
Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC), Canadian Leaders
Liz Gosling,
Auckland University of Technology, APAC Leaders
Dean
Haacker,
Metropolitan Capital, Small Division
Kevin Hall,
Westconsin Credit Union, Small Division
Willy Haug,
Menlo Park City School District, Small Division
Benjamin
Hendricks,
Wood County Commissioners Office, Large & Enterprise Division
Kevin Higgins,
Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division
Jamie
Hornstein,
ProDriven Global Brands, Large & Enterprise Division
Justin Johnson,
Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division
Jeremy
Kauten,
VGM Group, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division
Justin
Lahullier,
Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey, Medium Division
Karl
Martineau,
Canadian Wildlife Federation, Growth Leaders
Daniel G
Millbank, Xpress Global Systems, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division
Dennis
Moncrieff, Tomago Aluminium Company, APAC Leaders
Steven
Nino,
Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, Medium Division
Aubert Nungisa, Curling Canada, Canadian Leaders
Melvyn Pensee-Arnold, Cairns Regional Council, APAC Leaders
CJ Perry,
City of Flagstaff, Medium Division
Bonnie
Pohlschneider, Champaign Residential Services Inc, Small Division
Bharath Prabhakaran, University of Cincinnati, Large & Enterprise Division
Steve
Pye,
Global Warranty Management Corporation, Small Division
Inez
Rodenburg,
City of Danville, VA, Medium Division
Scott Rutherford,
LGM Financial Services, Canadian Leaders
Noam Shendar,
County of Inyo, Growth Leaders
Ernest Solomon,
Soroc Technology Inc, Canadian Leaders
Anton
Spevacek,
Phoenix College, Medium Division
Steven
Takeda, Hawaii National Bank, Medium Division
Mike Taylor,
Pitt County, Large & Enterprise Division
Marc
Thivierge,
United Counties of Leeds & Grenville, Growth Leaders
Eduardo Valencia,
Metropolitan Airports Commission, Growth Leaders
Carrie Williamson,
Town of Whitby, Canadian Leaders
To learn more about the winners and their achievements, please visit Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards page .
For exclusive and timely commentary from industry experts about Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic
and the importance of stakeholder satisfaction in IT leadership, please contact [email protected] .
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group
is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.
To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company
for HR research and advisory services
and
SoftwareReviews
for software buying insights.
Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .
For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech
and connect via LinkedIn
and X .
SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108901813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.