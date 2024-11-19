2024 CIO Awards: Info-Tech Research Group Honors The Top IT Leaders Driving Strategic Innovation And Stakeholder Satisfaction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Info-Tech's annual CIO Awards recognize the top IT leaders in the US, Canada, and APAC region who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and high stakeholder satisfaction, as measured by the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the recipients of its 2024 CIO Awards . The firm's prestigious annual program honors IT leaders who exemplify excellence in aligning IT with organizational goals, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding stakeholder satisfaction scores. Based on Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic , the recipients of the 2024 award are leaders who have set the standard for IT success in a constantly evolving technology landscape.

Info-Tech's CIO Awards recognize IT leaders across categories such as small, medium, large, and enterprise, as well as regional leaders in Canada and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Additionally, the "Growth Leaders" category celebrates IT leaders who have achieved significant improvements in stakeholder satisfaction year-over-year.

"The 2024 CIO Awards reflect the evolving challenges IT leaders face in an era defined by rapid digital transformation and increasing stakeholder expectations,"

says Hannes Scheidegger , Chief Global Services Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional leadership by navigating complexity, driving innovation, and delivering measurable results that align IT with their organization's strategic goals. Their achievements set a benchmark for IT leadership, showcasing how technology can drive transformative growth and deliver tangible value."

The CIO Awards program has recognized IT leaders since its inception in 2016. By leveraging insights from the CIO Business Vision diagnostic, which evaluates stakeholder satisfaction across multiple dimensions of IT governance, the awards celebrate leaders who deliver measurable business value while fostering trust and collaboration within their organizations.

This year's winners represent a diverse range of industries, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, higher education, and more. The awards also highlight the increasing importance of IT as a strategic driver, particularly in the era of exponential IT growth and transformation.

Winners of Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards:



Isaac

Abbs,

Pima County Community College District, Large & Enterprise Division

Hab Adkins, Mueller, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

Rita Allen,

State of Alabama - Department of Revenue, Large & Enterprise Division

Russ Avery,

Sturgeon County, Growth Leaders

Tom

Barczak,

InSource Solutions, Small Division

Kelly Becker,

Colorado Housing And Finance Authority, Medium Division

Doug Beverage,

Crystal Flash Inc, Medium Division

Jaci Bobo,

Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services – Information Management Division (DAS-IMSD), Growth Leaders

Dan

Callari,

Bob Barker Company, Inc., Small Division

Seth Calvin,

City of Elk River, Small Division

Sean

Carritt,

Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW), APAC Leaders

Jared

Choc,

Department of Early Learning and Care, Growth Leaders

Andrew Cotter,

Somerset Capital Group, Small Division

Andrew Cree,

Chatham County, GA, Growth Leaders

Mark Duncan,

Wolf & Company, P.C., Small Division

Michael Error,

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Growth Leaders

Jason Frame,

Southern Nevada Health District, Medium Division

Michael

Fugaro,

SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD, APAC Leaders

Jaswinder Gogia,

Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC), Canadian Leaders

Liz Gosling,

Auckland University of Technology, APAC Leaders

Dean

Haacker,

Metropolitan Capital, Small Division

Kevin Hall,

Westconsin Credit Union, Small Division

Willy Haug,

Menlo Park City School District, Small Division

Benjamin

Hendricks,

Wood County Commissioners Office, Large & Enterprise Division

Kevin Higgins,

Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division

Jamie

Hornstein,

ProDriven Global Brands, Large & Enterprise Division

Justin Johnson,

Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division

Jeremy

Kauten,

VGM Group, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

Justin

Lahullier,

Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey, Medium Division

Karl

Martineau,

Canadian Wildlife Federation, Growth Leaders

Daniel G

Millbank, Xpress Global Systems, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division

Dennis

Moncrieff, Tomago Aluminium Company, APAC Leaders

Steven

Nino,

Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, Medium Division

Aubert Nungisa, Curling Canada, Canadian Leaders

Melvyn Pensee-Arnold, Cairns Regional Council, APAC Leaders

CJ Perry,

City of Flagstaff, Medium Division

Bonnie

Pohlschneider, Champaign Residential Services Inc, Small Division

Bharath Prabhakaran, University of Cincinnati, Large & Enterprise Division

Steve

Pye,

Global Warranty Management Corporation, Small Division

Inez

Rodenburg,

City of Danville, VA, Medium Division

Scott Rutherford,

LGM Financial Services, Canadian Leaders

Noam Shendar,

County of Inyo, Growth Leaders

Ernest Solomon,

Soroc Technology Inc, Canadian Leaders

Anton

Spevacek,

Phoenix College, Medium Division

Steven

Takeda, Hawaii National Bank, Medium Division

Mike Taylor,

Pitt County, Large & Enterprise Division

Marc

Thivierge,

United Counties of Leeds & Grenville, Growth Leaders

Eduardo Valencia,

Metropolitan Airports Commission, Growth Leaders Carrie Williamson,

Town of Whitby, Canadian Leaders

To learn more about the winners and their achievements, please visit Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards page .

For exclusive and timely commentary from industry experts about Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic

and the importance of stakeholder satisfaction in IT leadership, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews

for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

