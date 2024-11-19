Lindus Health Rolls Out All-In-One Infectious Disease CRO Bespoke To Clinical Trials For Infectious Disease Interventions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has introduced their versatile contract research organization (CRO), site, and offering tailor-made to the execution of infectious trials.

Clinical development of infectious disease treatments and diagnostics must account for complexities such as diverse and evolving pathogens, seasonality and localization of study sites, and enrollment at the appropriate time during infection. Having enrolled over 5,000 patients in infectious disease studies across the US, EU, and UK, Lindus Health is well-equipped to handle the unique challenges within this therapeutic area.

Lindus Health's latest solution for the infectious disease market segment leverages their full-spectrum CRO and site services, rooted in deep expertise in running infectious disease clinical trials. They are able to recruit diverse study populations at twice the speed of traditional CROs through their expansive recruitment capabilities, including targeted digital outreach campaigns, healthcare and community organization collaborations, and electronic health record (EHR) screening from a repository of over 30 million patients.

"Infectious disease studies require swift and adaptable approaches for execution and recruitment to keep pace with evolving pathogens and public health needs," said Meri Beckwith, co-founder of Lindus Health. "Therefore speed of execution and access to real-time data are essential, while ensuring enrollment of diverse and representative patient populations."

The "All-in-One Infectious Disease CRO" offers a comprehensive suite of resources and services to support infectious disease research, including:



Full-service

CRO solutions:

From protocol writing and study startup to close-out and data delivery, Lindus Health's clinical operations team oversees all aspects of infectious disease trials, handling all project management and administrative responsibilities.

Innovative recruitment strategies : With partnerships across primary care, urgent care, and local community groups as well as EHR screening and direct-to-patient marketing, Lindus employs advanced methods to quickly recruit diverse patient populations in infectious disease studies.

Adaptable

eClinical software: CitrusTM, Lindus' proprietary clinical research platform custom-built for each trial, stitches together essential tools such as clinical trial management software (CTMS), electronic data capture (EDC), telehealth, and eConsent, providing a true all-in-one solution for cohesive study management.

Regulatory and industry insights:

Lindus offers expertise on regulatory standards and emerging developments within infectious disease research. Comprehensive site services : Lindus' site operations team collaborates closely with principal investigators and research staff to execute women's health trials across single-site, multi-site, hybrid, and fully virtual environments.

"The escalating prevalence and rapid evolution of infectious pathogens present significant challenges to developing interventions to treat, detect, and protect against infectious diseases," said Dr. Robert Langer, Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Scientific Advisor to Lindus Health. "With their innovative, agile approaches to trial execution, I believe Lindus Health is well-equipped to quickly adapt and overcome these challenges as they arise."

Lindus Health is devoted to supporting infectious disease sponsors in bringing groundbreaking treatments and diagnostics to patients and healthcare providers by streamlining all stages of the clinical trial workstream.

To learn more about the "All-in-One Infectious Disease CRO" offering, click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved

through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Lindus Health Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Lindus Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED