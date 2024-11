First Aluminium Coils From Constellium’S New Recycling Center In Neuf-Brisach Qualified By Crown

The qualification by Crown is an important achievement for Constellium, demonstrating the company's commitment to provide high-quality recycled solutions for its customers and to support their sustainability goals. Constellium's new recycling center in Neuf-Brisach adds 130,000 metric tons of aluminium recycling capacity annually, bringing Constellium's global recycling capacity to approximately 735,000 metric tons across its facilities in Europe and North America.

“We are delighted with the development of this new recycling center that brings more Used Beverage Cans recycling capacity to the market, aligning with our ongoing commitment toward circularity,” said John Rost, Senior Vice President – Crown Technology, Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs.“Using these coils within our production fosters higher levels of recycled content in our products and helps fulfill the sustainability goals established in our Twentyby30TM program .

Across our value chain partnerships, we continuously look to support the can industry and its commitment of increasing can collection, namely through the implementation of Deposit Return Systems (DRS) in our markets to drive a stronger circular economy.”

"We are grateful to Crown for their long-term partnership and for their support," said Ingrid Joerg, Chief Operating Officer of Constellium. "By enhancing our recycling capabilities and collaborating with trusted partners like Crown, we are making significant strides towards reducing carbon emissions and driving circularity in the packaging market."

This collaboration highlights both companies' efforts to advance the circular economy by reducing the need for primary aluminium production through large-scale recycling efforts. Further qualifications with other customers are expected to follow.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.



About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit