Turkey’s daily electricity usage decreases 9.6 percent on November 17

(MENAFN) Daily power usage in Turkey declined by 9.6 percent on Sunday compared to the prior day, amounting to 806,391 megawatt-hours, based on formal data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Monday.



Hourly electricity usage peaked at 39,110 megawatt-hours at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), figures from TEIAS revealed.



The nation’s power consumption declined to the least level of 28,866 megawatt-hours at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).



Power production totaled 826,405 megawatt-hours on Sunday marking a decline of 9.3 percent compared to Saturday.



Electricity manufacturing from imported coal plants constituted 28.5 percent of overall generation, whereas natural gas plants and wind power plants contributed 19.7 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.



On Sunday, the nation’s power shipments totaled 20,012 megawatt-hours and imports amounted to 6 megawatt-hours.

