MVA Cries Foul As Top BJP Leader Accused Of ‘Cash-Dole’ In Palghar, Oppn Seeks Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) In a dramatic development, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly found distributing cash to some people even as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) raised an uproar demanding action, here on Tuesday. The BJP Central and the state unit have vehemently denied the incident which snowballed into a huge storm barely 24 hours before the November 20 Assembly elections.

The political furore came on the eve of the high-stakes and amid the strict pre-poll restrictions imposed by the ECI's model code of conduct.

In a series of fast-paced developments, the BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was reportedly caught 'red-handed' by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers leaders. BVA President Hitendra V. Thakur, who is sitting MLA and re-contesting from Virar constituency while his son and BVA Deputy Leader Kshitij H. Thakur is a three-time MLA re-contesting from adjoining Nallasopara seat.

The ruckus started early on Tuesday when BJP's Tawde had gone to the deluxe Vivanta Hotel in Virar and was suspected to be carrying Rs five crore cash which was detected, along with some 'diaries', by BVA activists keeping vigil there.

At one point, Tawde was 'gheraoed' and pushed around but matters came under control when Kshitij Thakur rushed to control the crowds, even as BJP workers also gathered outside, along with the Nallasopara BJP candidate Rajan Naik.

Hitendra V. Thakur said that Tawde“called me up at least 25 times, apologizing for the incident”, while Kshitij H. Thakur claimed that his men had seized bags with cash from some rooms which have been handed over to the local police.

“At least Rs five crore cash was being distributed... I also have the diaries with me...” Hitendra V. Thakur told media persons while demanding a thorough investigation.

However, a harried Tawde has vehemently denied any wrongdoings and said that "everything is on the record in full public and media view plus the CCTV cameras of the hotel".

As the fracas snowballed into a huge political issue, a tense situation prevailed in Virar-Nallasopara towns and police teams deployed additional security to prevent any untoward incidents.

The father-son Thakur duo and Tawde have demanded an impartial probe by the Palghar Police, Election Commission of India to get to the truth and punish the culprits.

Tawde repeatedly requested the police and BVA to clear off the hordes of BVA activists who had laid siege to the hotel premises, while Naik was seen surrounded by a group of agitated women activists to escape the wrath of the angry BVA workers.

The incident evoked sharp reactions from the MVA allies -- Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) like Sanjay Raut, Nana F. Patole, Sachin Sawant, Jitendra Awhad, and others who said“the real face of the BJP is exposed now”.

"The police must probe it independently without coming under any pressures," said Congress state President Patole, while condemning the BJP.

“The BJP's 'game is over' in the elections... A senior leader like a national GS of the party is indulging in openly distributing cash during the code of conduct. The ECI and Police must take stringent action,” demanded SS (UBT)'s MP Sanjay Raut, while Congress G.S. Sawant said he will address the media in Mumbai on the issue.

Awhad strongly flayed the BJP and said that the ECI must take serious note of the incident and investigate the matter.

