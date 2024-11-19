Lucibel.Le Presents Its Brand-New PULSE Technology At Beautyworld Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates October 23rd – Lucibel, specializing in LED for cosmetics and beauty, will unveil its latest innovation at the Beautyworld Middle East trade show, taking place from October 28 to 30, 2024. The French brand will exhibit at the Dubai World Trade Center, at the French Pavilion, Hall 2, Stand G24.

A disruptive for skincare professionals...





This year, continuing to leverage cutting-edge technology, Lucibel is launching its brand-new Cell Regen technology. It combines two wavelengths, red and yellow/green, emitted at an intensity precisely calibrated for skin cells. This unique combination has achieved unprecedented, clinically proven results on skin tone uniformity, skin microbiome, and skin elasticity, particularly on darker skin tones. Currently available at the Bulgari Spa and the Augustinus Bader flagship store in Paris, the Cell Regen technology represents a major breakthrough in light-based skincare treatments.

Many more technologies to discover

After a successful first participation, Lucibel aims to strengthen its presence and continue its growth in the Middle East. During its debut at the trade show, the brand showcased its flagship product, the revolutionary OVE mask, the result of cutting-edge research and a unique design co-created with renowned designer Olivier Lapidus.

With 10 years of expertise in LED photobiomodulation, a natural and non-invasive technology, Lucibel offers some of the most effective solutions in the fields of cosmetics, haircare, and wellness. This technology utilizes LED light to target the face, hair, or body, providing a multitude of benefits: reduction of wrinkles, improvement of skin elasticity, reduction of stretch marks and cellulite, and stimulation of hair regrowth.











Collaborations with key players in the industry

Lucibel collaborates with a renowned medical and scientific team to ensure the quality of its products. Dr. Michle Pelletier, a world reference in photobiomodulation and a specialist in morphological and anti-aging medicine, has served as the scientific and medical advisor at Lucibel since 2012. She certifies:“The OVE mask delivers a specific light intensity tailored to each area of the face, reflecting a thorough study of its skin texture; this unique patent is called Energetic Mapping.”

The partnership with Maison Dior reflects Lucibel's commitment to the high-end beauty sector through photobiomodulation, exemplified by the creation of the Dior Skin Light mask.

The Middle East: a territory rich in opportunities

The Emirati market, with Dubai as the regional showcase for beauty, offers French companies strategic growth opportunities. This dynamic and booming market attracts brands from around the world.

The climatic conditions of Middle Eastern countries, particularly the heat, pose challenges for the skin, such as dehydration, irritation, and accelerated aging. Lucibel stands out for the quality and innovation of its solutions, which are perfectly suited to the local climate's particularities. With its products, the brand establishes itself as an ideal solution to meet the specific needs of Emirati consumers.

Find Lucibel at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, where the company will showcase its French expertise and offer visitors an exclusive opportunity to discover its brand-new PULSE technology. Join us at Hall 2, Stand G24.