Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Tuesday, November 19, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions. Key fixtures include 2026 Qualifiers for AFC and CONMEBOL, Nations League matches, and games from the Uruguayan Championship. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international matches as well as domestic league action.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (AFC)







9:00 AM: China vs. Japan, ESPN 4 and Disney+



9:00 AM: Indonesia vs. Saudi Arabia, Disney+



11:00 AM: Palestine vs. South Korea, ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM: Kyrgyzstan vs. Iran, Disney+

3:15 PM: Bahrain vs. Australia, Disney+







5:00 PM: Bolivia vs. Paraguay, Sportv 3



8:00 PM: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Sportv 3



9:00 PM: Argentina vs. Peru, Sportv 2



9:00 PM: Chile vs. Venezuela, Sportv 4

9:45 PM: Brazil vs. Uruguay, Globo and Sportv







2:00 PM: Gibraltar vs. Moldova, Sportv



4:45 PM: Hungary vs. Germany, Sportv



4:45 PM: Czech Republic vs. Georgia, ESPN 2 and Disney+



4:45 PM: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Netherlands, ESPN 4 and Disney+



4:45 PM: Albania vs. Ukraine, Disney+



4:45 PM: Montenegro vs. Turkey, Disney+



4:45 PM: Wales vs. Iceland, Disney+



4:45 PM: Slovakia vs. Estonia, Disney+



4:45 PM: Sweden vs. Azerbaijan, Disney+

4:45 PM: Malta vs. Andorra, Disney+







9:30 PM: Canada vs. Suriname, Youtube/@concacaf

11:30 PM: Mexico vs. Honduras, Youtube/@concacaf





4:30 PM: Rampla Juniors vs. River Plate (URU), Disney+





