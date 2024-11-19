Mr. Ovais Sarmad joins as Advisor to Granules India Limited to Guide Sustainability and Climate Strategy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru — November 18, 2024 — Granules India Limited is pleased to announce that Mr. Ovais Sarmad has joined as an Advisor to the company. In this role, Mr. Sarmad will provide expert guidance on sustainability, climate policy, and environmental initiatives, helping to further Granules' commitment to integrating sustainability across its business operations.



Mr. Sarmad brings over three decades of experience in global climate policy and sustainable development. He is the Vice-Chair of the Green House Gas (GHG) Protocol Steering Committee and the former Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In his tenure at the UNFCCC (2017-2023), he played an instrumental role in shaping key international climate agreements, including the completion of the Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, the finalization of Article 6 at the Glasgow Climate Summit, and the establishment of the Loss & Damage Fund at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Prior to his leadership at the UNFCCC, Mr. Sarmad held various senior roles with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), including Chief of Staff and Director of Resources Management, from 1990 to 2017.



In his advisory capacity, Mr. Sarmad will guide Granules in advancing its environmental and sustainability strategy, helping the company navigate the complex landscape of climate action and corporate responsibility. Granules believes that Mr. Sarmad’s extensive experience in global climate policy, coupled with his leadership in key initiatives such as the GHG Protocol, will be instrumental in driving the company’s long-term sustainability goals.



Granules India Limited is confident that Mr. Sarmad’s deep knowledge of global climate policy and sustainability, combined with his leadership experience, will significantly strengthen the company’s sustainability initiatives and drive its mission to promote sustainable practices across its operations.







