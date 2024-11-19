GSMA M360 MENA opens in Doha with AI, digital partnerships at the forefront

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Three regional partners have joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, while the GSMA’s latest Mobile Economy MENA report highlights significant genAI adoption across the region



18 November 2024, Doha: M360 MENA opened its doors in Doha today with Host Sponsor Ooredoo Qatar, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information of Qatar. As mobile services are projected to contribute $360 billion to the region’s GDP, the event brings together leaders from the industry, technology, telecoms, and government sectors to foster the advancement of the MENA digital economy.

M360 MENA’s Opening Ceremony was led by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, alongside Group CEO of Ooredoo, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, and Head of MENA at GSMA, Jawad Abbassi.

Key topics on this year’s M360 MENA agenda include the 5G monetisation, the importance of building AI-ready networks, the smart projects unlocked by digital innovations, and the digital partnerships key to advancing the region's digital economy.￼

Taking to the stage for keynote 1, the GSMA’s Director General, Mats Granryd, said: “It’s fantastic to be hosting M360 MENA in Doha for the first time, and we look forward to exploring the powerful potential of AI, digital partnerships, and mobile connectivity for MENA. With mobile services projected to contribute $360 billion to the region’s GDP by 2030, M360 MENA stands as a powerful platform for collaboration and the innovation that will drive the region’s digital transformation.”

Ooredoo Qatar’s Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, said: “Hosting M360 MENA in Doha reflects Ooredoo Qatar’s commitment to advancing digital transformation across the region. We are proud to be at the forefront, leading initiatives in AI and 5G that have a direct impact on enhancing connectivity and quality of life for the people of Qatar. By collaborating with the GSMA and our regional partners, we are dedicated to creating a robust digital ecosystem that supports our nation’s vision of becoming a leader in technology and innovation. Together, we are laying the foundations for a future where digital connectivity empowers communities and strengthens our economy.”

Ooredoo is the latest partner to join the GSMA Open Gateway initiative in the Middle East region, joining other operators including E&, du, Omantel and Zain. 66 mobile operator groups representing 278 networks and three-quarters of global mobile connections have now signed up to the initiative, alongside many of the world's leading technology companies.

Early implementations of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative in MENA have focussed on fraud prevention and security, supporting the region’s drive towards digital collaboration. Launched at MWC Barcelona 2023, the GSMA Open Gateway is a framework of network APIs that provides developers with universal access to operator networks, designed to speed up the creation of new digital products and services.

Mobile Economy MENA 2024 report

The GSMA launched its Mobile Economy MENA 2024 report, which forecasts 5G will account for half of all mobile connections in MENA by 2030. The report finds that genAI adoption is gaining significant momentum across MENA, with operators leveraging AI to enhance customer service, optimise network performance, and drive new business opportunities.

Other findings include:

• In 2023, mobile technologies and services contributed 5.5% of MENA’s GDP, equating to $310 billion, while supporting approximately 1.3 million jobs.

• By 2030, mobile services will contribute $360 billion to the region’s GDP, driven by the growth of 5G and mobile internet connectivity.

• 64% of the population – 427 million people – were subscribed to a mobile service at the end of 2023, while almost half (49%) were using mobile internet.

• Licensed cellular IoT connections are projected to grow from 48 million in 2023 to 78 million by 2030.

This year’s M360 MENA also introduced the GSMA Foundry AI Use Case Library, featuring over 60 real-world AI use cases from across the globe, including Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia, and IBM. The library showcases how AI is powering mobile technology in areas from customer service to network planning, with the GSMA aiming to rapidly expand the library with use cases across the mobile ecosystem.



Speaker session recordings, news releases, and photography from M360 MENA 2024 are available on the event press zone.



Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The events aim to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change. The calendar of GSMA events returns next year, beginning with MWC Barcelona which returns to the Fira Gran Via between 3-6 March 2025. Find out more about the GSMA here.

