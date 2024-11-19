Authorities Ban Driving Of Vehicles By Minor Students In Kashmir
Date
11/19/2024 2:07:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Directorate of School Education Kashmir Tuesday banned driving of vehicles by minor students and asked the institutions to not allow them enter premises' while driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers or four-wheelers
The directorate, in a circular also said that the parents of those students should be informed accordingly.
“This a matter of grave concern that incidents of underage driving among students are on the rise, resulting in tragic road accidents and endangering public safety.”
It asked all schools including private and government schools and coaching centres to keep a close vigil and ensure that no student (minor) is allowed to attend the institution while driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers or four-wheelers.
“Students arriving at schools or coaching centres using motor vehicles of any type must not be permitted entry under any circumstances and their parents be informed accordingly. Parents and guardians must be informed about this directive and their responsibility to ensure compliance,” it said.
