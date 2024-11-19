Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/18/2024 - 1:34 PM EST - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. : Reported clinical results from its Phase II open-label MAvERIC-Pilot study investigating the impact of CardiolRxTM administered to patients with symptomatic recurrent pericarditis. The data showed that the marked improvements in both pericarditis pain and inflammation, previously reported at the 8-week primary endpoint, were maintained throughout the extension period of the 26-week study. The data were included in an oral presentation as part of the Laennec Clinician-Educator Award & Lecture at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024. Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Director of the Pericardial Diseases Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, presented on behalf of the MAvERIC-Pilot investigators. These findings support the initiation of a Phase III trial (MAVERIC-3), designed to assess CardiolRxTM for the treatment of pericarditis patients to prevent recurrence. The MAVERIC-3 trial is expected to run in parallel with the recently announced MAVERIC-2 Phase II/III trial designed to evaluate the impact of CardiolRxTM in recurrent pericarditis patients following cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares N are trading off 7 cents at $1.76.



