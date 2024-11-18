EU Rejects Proposal To Suspend Dialogue With Israeli Occupation Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, NOV 18 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that most EU member states rejected his proposal to suspend dialogue with the Israeli over human rights violations in Gaza.

In a press held after the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Borrell described the situation in Gaza as "apocalyptical," emphasizing that it is "a war against children," with the most frequent age among the casualties in Gaza being five years old.

Borrell added that the EU foreign ministers agreed that the priority should be to create public support and momentum for returning to the path of peace to achieve a two-state solution.

He stressed the need for all parties to do everything possible "to end the tragic conditions experienced by the people in Gaza and Lebanon."

Borrell, who chaired his final meeting with the Foreign Affairs Council, noted that he had "put on the table" all the information provided by the United Nations on the situation in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon so that EU officials "can judge how the war is being waged" in the region.

Separately, Borrell stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear to want to negotiate but rather aims to escalate in order to achieve his goals, emphasizing that Russia's objective is "to invade, occupy, and subjugate Ukraine, a European country and a candidate for EU membership."

Borrell reiterated that he had warned that delays in the EU's response would lead to further escalation from Russia, pointing out that the EU's response should have been "firmer and stronger from the beginning" of the war.

EU's Chief Diplomat added that Russia is receiving support from North Korea, Iran, and China, noting that today's discussions and tomorrow's meeting with EU defense ministers and NATO's Secretary General will lead to a stepping up military and financial support for Ukraine, which "serves Europe's vital interest."

Regarding transatlantic relations, Borrell emphasized the "need for an unprecedented level of coordination among EU member states to deal with the new American administration," acknowledging that the situation will be different, but represents an opportunity for the EU to appear as a trusted partner that can promote respect for international law. (end)

