One Planet Group Kicks Off Holidays With A Purpose

Empowering Global and Local Educational Initiatives Through Employee-Led Philanthropy

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Planet Group is thrilled to kick off the annual Holidays with a Purpose campaign, an employee-driven initiative that channels the festive spirit into philanthropic action. This special program, conceived and championed by our dedicated team members, aims to raise $200,000+ in support of two exceptional organizations: Starfish International and Parent University . The One Planet Group employees are not only the heart behind this effort but also contribute significantly through their donations, demonstrating their deep commitment to impactful giving during the holiday season.

"As we gather this holiday season, we are profoundly grateful for the chance to enhance our celebrations by supporting the outstanding work of Starfish International and Parent University," stated Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group. "It is a genuine honor to collaborate with Mam-Yassin Sarr and Michael O'Neal, founders of these inspiring organizations and cherished friends of my wife, Gouya, and myself."

The campaign, running through December 31, 2024, includes a commitment by One Planet Group to match each donation up to $100,000 in the hopes of doubling the impact of this campaign.

Starfish International and Parent University believe that education is foundational to improving our world. Starfish International is committed to the empowerment of young women and girls in The Gambia, unlocking their potential and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society. Similarly, Parent University based in Savannah, GA, plays a critical role by fostering robust partnerships between parents and educational institutions, thereby strengthening the fabric of the community. This concerted effort by both organizations not only highlights the global and local importance of education but also reflects the deep commitment of their founders and teams who have dedicated their lives to this cause. To view humanity as a "mine rich in gems" underscores that through education, we can reveal and utilize these treasures for the betterment of society.

Over the years, Holidays with a Purpose has raised over $2.2 million, benefiting organizations like Lid é

Haiti , Tahirih Justice Center , FEED , and MONA foundation . One Planet Group is thankful for the generosity of its employees, customers, partners, and friends who have always generously given to this effort and looks forward to once again partnering this holiday season to promote the important work of these two organizations.

One Planet Group believes that integrating business ventures with efforts focused on the betterment of the world can propel our work to greater heights. This is a fusion of spiritual values with business strategies which attempts to bring about a meaningful contribution to society while also elevating our professional lives to something much more fulfilling.

One Planet Group invites all to a live event featuring the founders of Starfish International and Parent University on December 12th at 9 AM PST via online streaming, where representatives from both organizations will share more details about their efforts. To learn more about Holidays with a Purpose and to join this campaign please visit holidayswithapurpose .

About One Planet Group

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, prop tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.

The company's investment portfolio includes a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, emphasizing companies that aspire to 'Innovation + Intention.' One Planet Group was founded by entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information, visit oneplanetgroup .



About Parent University

Parent University is a community-based, non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the bond between schools and the wider community. Their mission focuses on enhancing student learning by fostering strong community-school connections and enabling parents to collaboratively support and nurture their children's educational journeys. This initiative provides support and guidance aimed at ensuring family success, offering various programs that cater to the educational needs of parents and children alike. For more information, visit parentuniversitysav .

About Starfish International

Starfish International is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a well-rounded and quality education for Gambian girls and boys. Working annually with 100 girls and 35 boys, Starfish International has been in service for 12 years, uplifting, educating, accompanying, and providing a safe haven for their students' growth, well-being, and development. Starfish's mission is to uplift Gambian girls by providing them with a world-class education that is focused on service to humanity while at the same time providing international service-learning opportunities for volunteers. The values and the five qualities highlighted at Starfish International are nobility, independence, courtesy, knowledge, and service. As an organization, its major achievement is to have graduated and impacted over 900 students who are now doctors, teachers, lawyers, nurses, and many other professionals in their respective fields. Their three significant areas of impact are education, health, and agriculture, with a focus on mentorship, entrepreneurship, character development, scholarship opportunities, leadership training, career counseling, public speaking, and community service. For more information, visit starfishinternational .

