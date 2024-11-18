Zelensky Holds Meeting To Address Security, Social Issues In Kharkiv Region
11/18/2024 3:13:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on security and social issues in Kharkiv region.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.
"I held a meeting to address security and social issues, including defending the Kharkiv region against guided aerial bombs, ensuring heating and electricity, evacuating people, reviewing the operational situation, addressing the needs of our brigades, and enhancing their capabilities with drones and electronic warfare," the President noted.
He added that in Kupiansk, he awarded the best sergeants from the Starobilsk Operational-Tactical Group with state honors.
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier visited Pokrovsk and met with brigades in particularly challenging areas.
