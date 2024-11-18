عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Teething Garment (SBT-1894)


11/18/2024 12:31:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a garment that enables a parent to easily soothe a teething baby with teething beads," said an inventor, from
Santee, Calif., "so I invented the T.I.P. TEETHING IN PEACE. My design eliminates the need to hold onto the soother, and it prevents the beads from being dropped onto the floor or another unclean surface."

The invention provides a new way for parents and caregivers to soothe teething babies. In doing so, it ensures that teething beads are easily accessible. As a result, it helps pacify teething babies. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents and caregivers with infants and young toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1894, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

